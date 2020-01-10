Video
Friday, 10 January, 2020
Padma launches campaign for transparent banking

Published : Friday, 10 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Business Desk

Padma Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Md Ehsan Khasru and Investment Corporation of Bangladesh Managing Director Md. Abul Hossain, flanked by senior officials of the two institutions formally inaugurate the 'One Cup Tea' Campaign at the ICB Head Office at Motijheel on Wednesday.

Padma Bank has launched 'One Cup Tea' Campaign in the capital Dhaka on Wednesday in an effort to attract new depositors and raise awareness about various aspects of the bank, a statement said.
The fourth generation bank launched the innovative new campaign called "One Cup Tea - Transparent and Easy Banking", aimed at boosting Padma's relationships with its clients.
The campaign has been launched simultaneously in all 57 branches of the bank situated in strategic locations across the country and will continue throughout the year.
Under the campaign, officials and managers will invite Padma's clients, patrons and well-wishers to their branches and will present a transparent picture of the bank over a cup of tea.
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank Md Ehsan Khasru and Managing Director of the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh, Md. Abul Hossain, formally opened the campaign at the ICB Head Office at Motijheel.
ICB is one of the owners of the bank. Four giant state-run banks and ICB have bought majority stakes in Padma Bank, making it one of the safest lenders in the country. 
Khasru said the One Cup Tea campaign was launched by the bank after Managing Director of the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh, Md. Abul Hossain cited example as to how Town Hall meetings are held in the Western nations over a cup of hot tea. The Padma Bank management was encouraged by the example and decided to hold the campaign in all of its branches.
ICB Managing Director Md. Abul Hossain lauded the bank's efforts to introduce array of new products and its decision to launch new campaign.
"This fourth generation bank has set new milestone in the country's banking history with the launching of new initiatives. These will steer the bank to a prosperous new future," Mr. Hossain said. He further mentioned that One Cup Tea Campaign would focus on depositors' interest in the bank's new deposit schemes.
Senior officials of Padma Bank and the ICB were present during the inaugural ceremony.


