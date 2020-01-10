Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 January, 2020, 7:17 PM
latest PM opens countdown to Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebration      
Home Business

Asian shares rebound as US and Iran stand down

Published : Friday, 10 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

SINGAPORE, Jan 9: Asian stocks had their best session in weeks on Thursday, as the United States and Iran backed away from the brink of conflict in the Middle East and investors reversed their flight to safety.
US President Donald Trump responded to an Iranian attack on US forces with sanctions, not violence. Iran offered no immediate signal it would retaliate further over a Jan. 3 US strike that killed a senior military commander.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.3per cent, its sharpest gain in almost a month.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng and Shanghai blue chips each added more than 1per cent, while Japanese stocks rose further, gaining 2per cent to their highest for the year so far.
Australian stocks rose 0.8per cent to a record closing high. Futures markets pointed to extended gains in Europe and the United States, with S&P 500 futures up 0.2per cent and German DAX futures 0.9per cent higher.
"I think today is a bit of a relief rally," said Shane Oliver, Chief Economist at AMP Capital in Sydney.
"Yesterday, investors were fearing the worst, that this was the escalation now underway. The news overnight has been more along the lines that Iran pulled its punches and Trump is toning things down," he said, "which is seen by investors as substantially reducing the risk of a war."
Investors quit the safe-haven Japanese yen, sending it sliding from a three-month high to a two-week low of 109.32 yen per dollar.
Oil is cheaper than it was before the killing of the Iranian commander, Qassem Soleimani, in Baghdad, a strike that raised fears of an escalating regional conflict.
Brent futures prices steadied at $65.41 per barrel, about where they began the year.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India in talks with WB for Modi's global electricity grid plan
Brazil's Petrobras suspends shipping thru Strait of Hormuz
Airlines face higher fuel bills as they avoid Iran, Iraq amid tensions
Qatar Airways launches Qsuite business class on Delhi-Doha flight
Novoair celebrates its seven years in operations
‘No doubt about BD's high growth potential in 20 years’
China opens oil and gas exploration to foreign firms
BANKING EVENTS


Latest News
Dr Kamal: People must take risk for protecting democracy
Will move on with light of victory given by Bangabandhu: PM
Rangers end BPL beating Platoon
5 arrested in Kamrangirchar gang rape case
IU special quota viva-voce Sunday
Mayoral candidates get symbols
PM opens countdown to Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebration
Indian govt to seek central bank dividend lifeline: sources
WB projects 7.2 pc GDP growths for Bangladesh
"Don't mess with Tests"
Most Read News
Woman, son stabbed dead in Manikganj
Full text of BDR carnage verdict released
Prozac Nation author dies aged 52
Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services resume
2 Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing on Shibganj border
Arsenal edge past Leeds
Mojnu placed on 7-day remand
Trump backs away from further military confrontation with Iran
Australia states brace for 'dynamic' fire threat
HSIA third terminal, new Dreamliners: Are we on the right track?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft