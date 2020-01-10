Asian shares rebound as US and Iran stand down





US President Donald Trump responded to an Iranian attack on US forces with sanctions, not violence. Iran offered no immediate signal it would retaliate further over a Jan. 3 US strike that killed a senior military commander.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.3per cent, its sharpest gain in almost a month.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng and Shanghai blue chips each added more than 1per cent, while Japanese stocks rose further, gaining 2per cent to their highest for the year so far.

Australian stocks rose 0.8per cent to a record closing high. Futures markets pointed to extended gains in Europe and the United States, with S&P 500 futures up 0.2per cent and German DAX futures 0.9per cent higher.

"I think today is a bit of a relief rally," said Shane Oliver, Chief Economist at AMP Capital in Sydney.

"Yesterday, investors were fearing the worst, that this was the escalation now underway. The news overnight has been more along the lines that Iran pulled its punches and Trump is toning things down," he said, "which is seen by investors as substantially reducing the risk of a war."

Investors quit the safe-haven Japanese yen, sending it sliding from a three-month high to a two-week low of 109.32 yen per dollar.

Oil is cheaper than it was before the killing of the Iranian commander, Qassem Soleimani, in Baghdad, a strike that raised fears of an escalating regional conflict.

Brent futures prices steadied at $65.41 per barrel, about where they began the year. -Reuters























