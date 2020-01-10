Video
Friday, 10 January, 2020
DSE, CSE continue to fall on the final session of the week

Published : Friday, 10 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) continued to decline on Thursday the final session of the outgoing week, as the dominant small investors maintained their selling spree.
DSEX, the prime index of DSE closed at 4197.39 points with a loss of 30.97 points or 0.73 percent. Besides, two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went down by 15.00 points and 7.97 points to settle at 1406.37 points and 945.91 points respectively.
On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 99,708 trades were executed in today's trading session with a trading volume of 98.57 million securities.
Loser took a strong lead over gainers as out of 352 issues traded, 126 securities gained price while 173 declined and 53 remained unchanged.
The top 10 gainers were Mozaffar Hossain Spinning, KPCL, AND Telecom, Anlima Yarn, Prime Tex, ML Dying, Beacon Pharma, Western Marine Shipyard, National Feed and LafargeHolcim Bangladesh.
KPCL topped the turnover chart followed by LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, AND Telecom, Brac Bank, Standard Ceramics, Grameenphone, Beacon Pharma, Square Pharma, United Power and IPDC.
BSS adds: The top 10 losers were Northern Jute, Singer BD, Libra Infusion, DBH First Mutual Fund, Sonargaon Textile, Fareast Finance, Zaheen Spinning, Green Delta Insurance and Esquire Knitting and City Bank.
On the other hand, port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed at red maintaining the bearish trend of previous day. CSCX and CASPI declined by 70.93 points and 118.75 points to stand at 7735.12 points and 12768.94 points respectively.
At CSE, a total of 5,072,047 shares and mutual fund of 240 companies were traded, of which 77 issues advanced while 126 declined and 37 issues remained unchanged.


