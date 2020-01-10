Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 January, 2020, 7:17 PM
latest PM opens countdown to Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebration      
Home Business

Filipino Justice Deptt for suing Philrem for having link in BB cyber heist

Published : Friday, 10 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

MANILA, Jan 9: The Department of Justice has ordered the filing of charges for four counts of money laundering against the owners of local remittance firm Philrem Service Corp. in connection with the $81-million Bangladesh Bank cyber heist in 2016. In a 23-page resolution dated December 12, 2019, Justice Undersecretary Adrian Ferdinand Sugay reversed an earlier department ruling dismissing the charges against the remittance firm's owners.
He said Philrem - a covered institution under the Anti-Money Laundering Act - failed to report to the Anti Money Laundering Council (AMLC) the series of suspicious transactions that paved the way to conceal money stolen from the central bank of Bangladesh almost four years ago.
Upholding AMLC's position, the Justice department said there is more than sufficient evidence to charge Philrem owners Salud and Michael Bautista and the firm's compliance officer Anthony Pelejo "for knowingly transacting with money that represents, involves or relates to the proceeds of an illegal activity which facilitated the offense of money laundering."
"Since Philrem Service Corp. is a covered institution under Republic Act No. 9160, as amended, its officers are and should be charged with full knowledge of the corporation's legal obligations," the resolution said.
"That [their] suspicious transaction report said so little despite what the law very clearly required betrays an attempt on the part of the corporation's responsible officers to conceal, what is, in truth, a very irregular, if not downright illegal, transaction," it added.
Meanwhile, the same resolution upheld an earlier recommendation by government lawyers to dismiss the charges against casino junket operators Kam Sin Wong and Weikang Xu for insufficient evidence.
It stressed that there's not enough proof or corroborating evidence to establish their participation or knowledge in the laundering operation and the nature of the subject funds.
It will be recalled that in February 2016, still unidentified parties used fraudulent orders executed on the Swift electronic payments system to steal $81 million from the Bangladeshi central bank account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The money was sent to fictitious accounts at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp.'s Jupiter St. branch in Makati City, then found its way into the casino industry in the Philippines via Philrem.
Last year, the Makati Regional Trial Court Branch 149 found former RCBC branch manager Maia Deguito guilty of eight counts of money laundering in connection with the heist and sentenced her to a jail term ranging from 32 to 56 years. The case is currently on appeal.    -inquirer.net


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India in talks with WB for Modi's global electricity grid plan
Brazil's Petrobras suspends shipping thru Strait of Hormuz
Airlines face higher fuel bills as they avoid Iran, Iraq amid tensions
Qatar Airways launches Qsuite business class on Delhi-Doha flight
Novoair celebrates its seven years in operations
‘No doubt about BD's high growth potential in 20 years’
China opens oil and gas exploration to foreign firms
BANKING EVENTS


Latest News
Dr Kamal: People must take risk for protecting democracy
Will move on with light of victory given by Bangabandhu: PM
Rangers end BPL beating Platoon
5 arrested in Kamrangirchar gang rape case
IU special quota viva-voce Sunday
Mayoral candidates get symbols
PM opens countdown to Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebration
Indian govt to seek central bank dividend lifeline: sources
WB projects 7.2 pc GDP growths for Bangladesh
"Don't mess with Tests"
Most Read News
Woman, son stabbed dead in Manikganj
Full text of BDR carnage verdict released
Prozac Nation author dies aged 52
Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services resume
2 Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing on Shibganj border
Arsenal edge past Leeds
Mojnu placed on 7-day remand
Trump backs away from further military confrontation with Iran
Australia states brace for 'dynamic' fire threat
HSIA third terminal, new Dreamliners: Are we on the right track?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft