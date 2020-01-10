Nat’l grid to transmit 162MW power more from Feb





"We will finalize the commercial operation date (COD) at a project progress coordination meeting, which will be held next week," a Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) official said.

He said consortium of Changzhou Hutang Coal Power Co. Ltd., China and Icon Enterprise Ltd., and Chase Power Ltd., Bangladesh are setting up the 162-megawatt furnace oil-based power plant at Shingair in Manikganj under private investment.

Talking to BSS, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said the power generation capacity reached 22,787 MW and 95 percent people came under access of electricity.

"The government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working sincerely to materialize vision with 24,000 MW electricity generation capacity within 2021," he said.

Nasrul, however, said now the government is working for uninterrupted power supply to all with affordable price. According to the project, the plant will be run under the built-own-operate basis for 15 years. Authorities of the plant have already completed the plant construction nearly 100 percent.

The progress of the project will discuss at a review meeting at the Power Division next week.

According to a report, the meeting will decide to set the date for starting commercial operation. -BSS































