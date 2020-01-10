Video
Friday, 10 January, 2020
BD, Myanmar Dec border trade amounts to $1.4m

Published : Friday, 10 January, 2020

Jan 9: Myanmar is exporting onions and carp fish to Bangladesh through Maungdaw border trade and the border trade amount is reached to over US$1.4 million in December, according to Office of the Director of Maungdaw border trade center.
"Myanmar exported onions, many kinds of dried fish and carp fish mostly to Bangladesh but export amount is declined a little," said Thar Tun Sein, supervisor of Maungdaw border trade center.
Export sector is mainly in Maungdaw border trade and Myanmar imported goods worth US$4,000 from Bangladesh during December. Myanmar exported US$1.618 million worth of goods and imported US$0.01 million worth of goods in November.
Although onion export was declined due to low market price in Bangladesh, it is still continued in early 2020. The advantage of Maungdaw border trade center is to export goods using three or four 20 or 30 tons weight of powered schooners daily.
Myanmar is exporting onion, freshwater fish, dried fish, ginger, chickpeas, bamboo and coffee mix and importing PVC plastic pipes and T-shirts.
Myanmar is trading with Bangladesh through Sittwe and Maungdaw border trade centers and the main export is onion.    
    -Eleven Media Group (Myanmar)


