Int'l expo on garment accessories to open in city on Jan 15





The four-day international exhibition to be held at International Convention City, Bashundhara (ICCB) will continue till January 18. Over 270 companies from 20 different countries are expected to participate in the mega exposition.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi is expected to inaugurate the fair as chief guest, while Salman F Rahman, Adviser to Prime Minister on Private Industry and Investment will be chief guest on the occasion. BGMEA president Dr Rubana Huq will join the event as special quests.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun will be the chief guest in the closing of the fair and distribute awards to top accessories exporters. President of Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Sheikh Fazle Fahim will join as special guest.

Bangladesh Garment Accessories and Packaging Manufactures and Exporters Association (BGAPMEA), ASK Trade and Exhibition Private Limited, India, and Zakaria Trade and Fair International are jointly will organize expo.

The fair will showcase latest products, machinery and raw materials to attract domestic and global buyers, said a press release issued by BGAPMEA.

"The contribution of garment accessories in the overall apparel exports is rapidly growing as local manufacturers of the backward linkage industry are now able to meet local demands," said BGAPMEA president Abdul Kader khan.

The fair will showcase latest innovative products and machinery under one roof to establish bridge between the buyers and manufacturers, he added. It will also help Bangladeshi garment producers and accessories makers to attract the attention of global buyers.

Accessories and packaging materials including Zippers, Buttons, Labels, Interlining, Tissue Paper, Drawstring, Sewing Thread, Elastic / Non Elastic Lace, Belt, Narrow Fabrics, Gum Tape, Scotch Tape, Masking Tape, Paper Adhesive Tape, Poly Bag, Hanger, Padding & Quilting, Screen Printing, Foil Printing, Embroidery, Collar Insert, Collar Bone and Butterfly will be on display.

During last year's expo participants included Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Vietnam, United Kingdom, China, Hong Kong, Italy, Netherlands, Sweden, Thailand, USA, Finland, India, Japan, Singapore, Switzerland and Turkey.

Over 30,000 local and international attended the fair last year. Organizers are expecting 40,000 visitors this year.

















