Friday, 10 January, 2020, 7:17 PM
Mongla port handled 912 vessels in last FY

Published : Friday, 10 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Our Correspondent

KHULNA , Jan 9: Mongla Port,  the country's most eco-friendly port, handled 912 vessels in the financial year (FY) 2018-19, against 784 vessels in the previous FY.
A total of 57 thousand 732 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) containers were handled in 2018-19 while 42 thousand 989 TEU containers were handled in the previous FY.
In the same period , the country's second biggest port, handled 1 crores 13 lakh 15 thousand and 9 tonnes of cargo against 97 lakh 16 thousand and 50 tonnes metric tons in previous , said an official of MPA.
With handing higher number of ships and increased voumes of containers and bulk cargo the port also attained a record profit of Taka 133.61 crore during the FY (2018-19) under review. The profit was Taka 24.61 crore higher than the profit of the previous fiscal year.
Port sources said the container vessels dock in the inner berths (jetties) from outer berth (anchorage) depending on tide and ebb tide of the sea.
Mentionable that bulk cargo vessels are berthed in outer anchorage and cargos like rice, wheat, salt, crude oil, cement clinkers and industrial raw materials etc are delivered to the different storages, silos, port sheds through lighter vessels.
Chairman of MPA Real Admiral M Mozammel Haque said today that the average stay of a vessel in port lessened comparatively despite the natural calamities and cyclone forecast in 2019.
He also said Government has given special preference for the development of Mongla port. A total of 17 development projects and more than 50 plus uplifts programme have been implemented since 2009 to June 2019 to enhance the capacity of Mongla port.
At present, MPA is implementing 7 mega development projects and 6 other development projects are awaiting government approval.
He also hopes that  with its short, middle and long term planning MPA is working for minimizing the cost of doing business policy of the government. The MPA is also working for trade facilitation, attractions of foreign investment and maintain an uninterrupted production and supply chain.


