

Tk 30b more for Bangabandhu Railway Bridge project

The approval came from a meeting of the CCGP with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair held at the Cabinet Division at Bangladesh Secretariat.

The government would have to spend Taka 14,011.80 crore for these nine purchase proposals, the Finance Minister said while briefing the reporters after the meeting.

Kamal said once the railway bridge on the river is completed, it would be a 'milestone' in the country's communication sector. He informed that the project would be implemented in two packages with support from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

BSS adds: The ECNEC approved the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge project in 2016 with an estimated cost of Taka 9,734.07 crore and it is expected to be completed by December 2023, he said.

"The overall cost including the cost escalation of the railway bridge project has been given approval since the scope of work has increased under the project. The project will go to ECNEC again," the Planning Minister said, adding that the purchase committee approved the project so that it needs not to come again to the committee after ECNEC approval.

The CCGP meeting also approved a proposal under which Sarkar Steel Limited will build some 25 cyclone shelters at Chattogram with Taka 103.75 crore while it will also build another 25 cyclone shelters at Chattogram with support from IDA of the World Bank with Taka 107.05 crore.



























