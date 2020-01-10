Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 January, 2020, 7:17 PM
latest PM opens countdown to Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebration      
Home Business

Tk 30b more for Bangabandhu Railway Bridge project

Published : Friday, 10 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Business Correspondent

Tk 30b more for Bangabandhu Railway Bridge project

Tk 30b more for Bangabandhu Railway Bridge project

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) on Thursday  approved a total of nine proposals including a proposal for constructing Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge on the Jamuna River with Taka 12,950.07 crore in a bid to further improve the country's communication system.
The approval came from a meeting of the CCGP with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair held at the Cabinet Division at Bangladesh Secretariat.
The government would have to spend Taka 14,011.80 crore for these nine purchase proposals, the Finance Minister said while briefing the reporters after the meeting.
Kamal said once the railway bridge on the river is completed, it would be a 'milestone' in the country's communication sector. He informed that the project would be implemented in two packages with support from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
BSS adds: The ECNEC approved the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge project in 2016 with an estimated cost of Taka 9,734.07 crore and it is expected to be completed by December 2023, he said.
"The overall cost including the cost escalation of the railway bridge project has been given approval since the scope of work has increased under the project. The project will go to ECNEC again," the Planning Minister said, adding that the purchase committee approved the project so that it needs not to come again to the committee after ECNEC approval.
The CCGP meeting also approved a proposal under which Sarkar Steel Limited will build some 25 cyclone shelters at Chattogram with Taka 103.75 crore while it will also build another 25 cyclone shelters at Chattogram with support from IDA of the World Bank with Taka 107.05 crore.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India in talks with WB for Modi's global electricity grid plan
Brazil's Petrobras suspends shipping thru Strait of Hormuz
Airlines face higher fuel bills as they avoid Iran, Iraq amid tensions
Qatar Airways launches Qsuite business class on Delhi-Doha flight
Novoair celebrates its seven years in operations
‘No doubt about BD's high growth potential in 20 years’
China opens oil and gas exploration to foreign firms
BANKING EVENTS


Latest News
Dr Kamal: People must take risk for protecting democracy
Will move on with light of victory given by Bangabandhu: PM
Rangers end BPL beating Platoon
5 arrested in Kamrangirchar gang rape case
IU special quota viva-voce Sunday
Mayoral candidates get symbols
PM opens countdown to Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebration
Indian govt to seek central bank dividend lifeline: sources
WB projects 7.2 pc GDP growths for Bangladesh
"Don't mess with Tests"
Most Read News
Woman, son stabbed dead in Manikganj
Full text of BDR carnage verdict released
Prozac Nation author dies aged 52
Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services resume
2 Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing on Shibganj border
Arsenal edge past Leeds
Mojnu placed on 7-day remand
Trump backs away from further military confrontation with Iran
Australia states brace for 'dynamic' fire threat
HSIA third terminal, new Dreamliners: Are we on the right track?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft