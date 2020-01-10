Triumphant return of the hero





Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his way to Ramna Race Course Ground (now Suhrawardy Udyan) after he landed in Dhaka on 10 January 1972 following his release from Pakistan jail. File Photo

On January 10 in 1972, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib returned to an independent and sovereign Bangladesh after over nine and a half months in captivity at a jail in Pakistan.

On the night of March 25 in 1971, Pakistan army arrested Bangabandhu from his Dhanmondi residence and sent him to a West Pakistani jail the following day.

The words were magical, the news was electrifying and the effect joyful that Bangabandhu was released from the Pakistani jail and he, along with Dr Kamal Hossain, were on their way to London after a

torturous nine months in prison with the threat of execution hanging over his shoulders.

The wave of joy was universal and the happiness complete knowing that our leader was safe and would be back soon amongst us - the people he loved so dearly and risked his life to lead them to freedom.

For those who did not live through those moments it will be difficult, perhaps impossible, to understand the almost hypnotising impact of this man who had so captivated our hearts and minds that our independence felt incomplete without him. Thus his return was central to the Bangladeshis' dream of building a 'Sonar Bangla'.

The newly-independent country was floating in the high waves of joyousness over the historic victory in the War of Liberation through the surrender of the Pakistani occupation forces on December 16 in 1971.

But the nation was worried as well, because the man who led the nation to freedom was still detained in the Pakistani jail. The man was Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Bangabandhu, the undisputed leader of independence of Bangladesh, had been put in solitary confinement for nine and a half months.

Soon after December 16, the day of Pakistani occupation force's surrender and victory of a nine and half month's people's war, he was moved from the jail to a remote place. On December 24, he was brought to the compound of a police academy at Shihala by a helicopter, not far from Pakistani city of Rawalpindi.

Bangabandhu was subjected to inhuman torture in jail where he had been counting moments for the execution of his death sentence that was pronounced in a farcical trial. But, he was released later and came back to the people, whom he loved much.

Bangabandhu inspired the Bengalis and was the inspiration of the freedom fighters who fought for the country's independence for building their own lives. Under his fearless leadership, the 'Bengalis' earned the most coveted victory in 1971. The defeated Pakistani rulers were finally compelled to release Bangabandhu from jail. The victory of the Bengalis attained its fulfillment with his release.

Marking a joyous celebration of the day, the ruling Awami League, its associate and front organisations and various socio-political organisations have drawn up elaborate programmes.

Meanwhile, President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have issued separate messages on the occasion.

In his message, the President urged all to take the pledge to continue the advancement of the country by implementing the unfinished tasks of the great leader imbued with the spirit of the Liberation War.

In her message, the Prime Minister called upon all to come forward to build a happy and prosperous "Sonar Bangla" as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Marking the celebration of the Birth Centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as 'Mujib Year' from March 17 this year, the government will start countdown of the programmes from Friday (January 10). To start the countdown, a programme will be organized at National Parade Ground in Dhaka. The Home Ministry will organize it.

The AL's programmes will start with hoisting of the national and party flags at the AL central office, Bangabandhu Bhaban, and party offices across the country around 6:30am on the day.

AL leaders and workers along with AL President Sheikh Hasina and General Secretary Obaidul Quader will place wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu at Bangabandhu Bhaban in Dhanmondi at 7:00am.

Later, AL central leaders will join the inaugural function of the countdown of 'Mujib Year' at the National Parade Ground in the city at 3:00pm on the day on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Prime Minister, also AL President, Sheikh Hasina will launch the countdown.

Besides, all district, city, upazila, thana, union and ward level units of AL, its front and associate bodies will organize similar programmes coinciding with the central programme to observe the day in a befitting manner.

In a statement, AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister urged all party leaders, its front and associate bodies to observe the day in a befitting manner.

























