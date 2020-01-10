DNCC, DSCC poll campaign starts today





Thursday was the last date of withdrawing nomination paper of aspirants. However, no mayor candidates withdrew their nomination on the day.

A total of 13 candidates are contesting for the two mayoral posts while 745 others for the 172 ward councilor posts.

The Election Commission will allocate election symbols among the mayoral and councilor candidates today. The polls symbol will be allocated from the respective returning officer's office.

Heavy weight candidates from Awami League and BNP will formally launch their election campaigning.

The battle of ballot will be held between AL candidate Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and BNP's Ishraque Hossain in DSCC and AL's Atiqul Islam and BNP's Tabit Awal in DNCC polls.

The two city polls are scheduled to be held on January 30.

According to the EC officials, a total of 125 valid general Ward Councilor candidates of DSCC withdrew their candidature while 20 women from the women's reserved seats.

Now the number of candidates for the 75 general Ward Councilor posts in the DSCC is 335 and the number of candidates in the 25 reserved seats is 82.

Besides, a total of 111 candidates in the 54 general Ward Councilor posts withdrew their candidatures and 12 women from the 18 reserved seats.

Now the number of general Ward Councilor candidates in DNCC is 251 and the number of women in 18 reserved seats is 77.

Seven valid candidates in the DSCC mayoral election are FazleNurTaposh of Awami League, Ishraque Hossain of BNP, Mohammad Saifuddin Ahmed Milon of Jatiyaparty, Md Abdur Rahman of Islami Andolan, Bahran-e-Sultan Bahar of NPP, Md Akteruzzaman alias Ayatullah of Bangladesh Congress and Abdus Samad Sujon of Gono Front.

Besides, six DNCC mayoral candidates are incumbent DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam of Awami League, Tabith Awal of BNP, Sajedul Huq of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Shahin Khan of PDP, Fazle Bari Masud of Islami Andolan and Anisur Rahman Dewan of NPP.

A total of 1030 aspirants from different political parties have submitted nomination papers for the mayoral, councilors and reserved women councilor posts in the upcoming Dhaka North and South City Corporation polls.

The nomination would be scrutinized on January 2.

Earlier, a total of 14 candidates had submitted their nominations for the two mayoral posts but candidature of one of them, Brig. Gen Qamrul Islam, was cancelled by the Election Commission as Qamrul is not a voter of the DNCC area.

According to the EC, there are around 54 lakh voters in two city corporations. Of them, 30.36 lakhs are under 54 wards in DNCC and 23.67 lakhs under 75 wards in DSCC.

In the upcoming elections, the number of possible polling stations will be 2,500 in the two cities.

































The candidates in Dhaka North and South City Corporation elections will be allowed to start formal election campaign from today after allocation of polls symbols.Thursday was the last date of withdrawing nomination paper of aspirants. However, no mayor candidates withdrew their nomination on the day.A total of 13 candidates are contesting for the two mayoral posts while 745 others for the 172 ward councilor posts.The Election Commission will allocate election symbols among the mayoral and councilor candidates today. The polls symbol will be allocated from the respective returning officer's office.Heavy weight candidates from Awami League and BNP will formally launch their election campaigning.The battle of ballot will be held between AL candidate Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and BNP's Ishraque Hossain in DSCC and AL's Atiqul Islam and BNP's Tabit Awal in DNCC polls.The two city polls are scheduled to be held on January 30.According to the EC officials, a total of 125 valid general Ward Councilor candidates of DSCC withdrew their candidature while 20 women from the women's reserved seats.Now the number of candidates for the 75 general Ward Councilor posts in the DSCC is 335 and the number of candidates in the 25 reserved seats is 82.Besides, a total of 111 candidates in the 54 general Ward Councilor posts withdrew their candidatures and 12 women from the 18 reserved seats.Now the number of general Ward Councilor candidates in DNCC is 251 and the number of women in 18 reserved seats is 77.Seven valid candidates in the DSCC mayoral election are FazleNurTaposh of Awami League, Ishraque Hossain of BNP, Mohammad Saifuddin Ahmed Milon of Jatiyaparty, Md Abdur Rahman of Islami Andolan, Bahran-e-Sultan Bahar of NPP, Md Akteruzzaman alias Ayatullah of Bangladesh Congress and Abdus Samad Sujon of Gono Front.Besides, six DNCC mayoral candidates are incumbent DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam of Awami League, Tabith Awal of BNP, Sajedul Huq of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Shahin Khan of PDP, Fazle Bari Masud of Islami Andolan and Anisur Rahman Dewan of NPP.A total of 1030 aspirants from different political parties have submitted nomination papers for the mayoral, councilors and reserved women councilor posts in the upcoming Dhaka North and South City Corporation polls.The nomination would be scrutinized on January 2.Earlier, a total of 14 candidates had submitted their nominations for the two mayoral posts but candidature of one of them, Brig. Gen Qamrul Islam, was cancelled by the Election Commission as Qamrul is not a voter of the DNCC area.According to the EC, there are around 54 lakh voters in two city corporations. Of them, 30.36 lakhs are under 54 wards in DNCC and 23.67 lakhs under 75 wards in DSCC.In the upcoming elections, the number of possible polling stations will be 2,500 in the two cities.