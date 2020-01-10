

Countdown begins today

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the countdown at the National Parade Ground in Dhaka where Bangabandhu landed in a newly-independent and sovereign Bangladesh on January 10 in 1972 after his release from a Pakistani prison.

The programme will begin in the afternoon for the observance of Bangabandhu's birth centenary from March 17 in 2020 to March 17 in 2021 aiming at presenting the life and works of Bangabandhu before people, especially to the new generation.

Through the inauguration the countdown will begin simultaneously in every district, upazila and all public places across the country.

Devices for countdown were set up at different

places in Dhaka, divisional cities, districts, city corporations and upazilas across the country.

Twelve city corporations are setting up devices in 28 points while 83 devices are also being set up in divisional cities, 53 districts, two upazillas and Dhaka city, including Dhaka University.

Many ministries, divisions, departments, socio-cultural organisations and public and private universities are also setting up devices through their own initiatives.

Chief Coordinator of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury said the countdown to the observance of the birth centenary will begin through creating a symbolic atmosphere of the return of Bangabandhu, the undisputed leader of the nation, to the sacred soil of independent Bangladesh.

As January 10 is a historic day for the nation, he said, they are going to start the countdown from the day.

On January 10 in 1972, Bangabandhu returned to the sacred soil of the independent Bangladesh via London and New Delhi, after 290 days of captivity in Pakistan jail.

Kamal Chowdhury, a retired bureaucrat, said Bangladesh is going to celebrate the birth centenary aimed at accelerating the country's development activities and services for building a hunger and poverty free 'Sonar Bangla'.

"The goal is not just to celebrate the birth centenary but to add new dimension to the country's development and services for building 'Sonar Bangla' as dreamt by Bangabandhu," he added.

The former Principal Secretary said different socio-cultural and political organisations from grassroots to national levels, ministries and divisions have taken programmes to celebrate the birth centenary.

"Many programmes were taken marking the Mujib Year. We have already selected over 299 proposals of programmes coming from home and abroad. We are providing necessary support to implement the programmes. We have formed eight subcommittees to ensure smooth implementation of the programmes," he added.

The programmes include short films, screening documentaries, introducing international award in the name of Bangabandhu and Green Factory Award.

Kamal Chowdhury said there will be an inauguration programme on March 17 this year where eminent personalities from home and abroad will attend.

Earlier, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said the Prime Minister will unveil the birth centenary logo and the countdown clock. Around 2,000 guests and 10,000 spectators will be invited to the programme.

The Dhaka International Trade Fair will remain closed for the programme.

For ensuring smooth celebration of the birth centenary, the government has formed a national committee and a national implementation committee.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was made the national committee president while Prime Minister's former Principal Secretary Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury became the member secretary.

National Professor Mohammad Rafiqul Islam and Prime Minister's former Principal Secretary Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury have been made president and chief coordinator of the national implementation committee respectively.















