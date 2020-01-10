AL joint, organising secretaries given divisional charges





Earlier, Bangladesh Chhatra League Rajshahi University unit's former President Sakhawat Hossain Shafiq was made an organizing secretary of the ruling AL, said a press release of the party here on Thursday.

AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave divisional charges among joint general secretaries and organizing secretaries as per the power bestowed upon her in the party's last national council, the release said.

Among the joint general secretaries, Mahbub-ul Alam Hanif was given the charge of Sylhet and Chattogram divisions, Dr Dipu Moni got charge of Dhaka and Mymensingh, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud was given the charge of Rangpur and Rajshahi and AFM Bahauddin Nasim got charge of Khulna and Barishal.









Besides, among the organizing secretaries, Ahmed Hossain was given the charge of Chattogram division, BM Mozammel Haque in Khulna, Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan in Rangpur, SM Kamal Hossain in Rajshahi, Mirza Azam in Dhaka, Advocate Afjal Hossain in Barishal, Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel in Mymensingh and Sakhawat Hossain Shafiq in Sylhet. -BSS





