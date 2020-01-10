Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 January, 2020, 7:16 PM
latest PM opens countdown to Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebration      
Home Miscellaneous

AL joint, organising secretaries given divisional charges

Published : Friday, 10 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Awami League joint general secretaries and organising secretaries have been given divisional charges.
Earlier, Bangladesh Chhatra League Rajshahi University unit's former President Sakhawat Hossain Shafiq was made an organizing secretary of the ruling AL, said a press release of the party here on Thursday.
AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave divisional charges among joint general secretaries and organizing secretaries as per the power bestowed upon her in the party's last national council, the release said.
Among the joint general secretaries, Mahbub-ul Alam Hanif was given the charge of Sylhet and Chattogram divisions, Dr Dipu Moni got charge of Dhaka and Mymensingh, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud was given the charge of Rangpur and Rajshahi and AFM Bahauddin Nasim got charge of Khulna and Barishal.




Besides, among the organizing secretaries, Ahmed Hossain was given the charge of Chattogram division, BM Mozammel Haque in Khulna, Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan in Rangpur, SM Kamal Hossain in Rajshahi, Mirza Azam in Dhaka, Advocate Afjal Hossain in Barishal, Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel in Mymensingh and Sakhawat Hossain Shafiq in Sylhet.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Anti-narcotics drive: DMP detains 42 in Dhaka
AL joint, organising secretaries given divisional charges
Two Rangpur  fire victims die at RMCH
BNP is plunged into political crisis, not country: Hasan
Govt confirms 164 dengue deaths in 2019
Writ seeks deferment of city polls
EC asks RO to show cause Atiqul Islam
B’baria tea seller loses Tk 65,000 in Bkash scam


Latest News
Dr Kamal: People must take risk for protecting democracy
Will move on with light of victory given by Bangabandhu: PM
Rangers end BPL beating Platoon
5 arrested in Kamrangirchar gang rape case
IU special quota viva-voce Sunday
Mayoral candidates get symbols
PM opens countdown to Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebration
Indian govt to seek central bank dividend lifeline: sources
WB projects 7.2 pc GDP growths for Bangladesh
"Don't mess with Tests"
Most Read News
Woman, son stabbed dead in Manikganj
Full text of BDR carnage verdict released
Prozac Nation author dies aged 52
Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services resume
2 Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing on Shibganj border
Arsenal edge past Leeds
Mojnu placed on 7-day remand
Trump backs away from further military confrontation with Iran
Australia states brace for 'dynamic' fire threat
HSIA third terminal, new Dreamliners: Are we on the right track?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft