Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 January, 2020, 7:16 PM
latest PM opens countdown to Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebration      
Home Miscellaneous

Two Rangpur  fire victims die at RMCH

Published : Friday, 10 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

RANGPUR, Jan 9: Two elderly women, who sustained burns while warming in fire in separate incidents, died at Rangpur Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Thursday.
The deceased were identified as Arefa Begum, 90, wife of Sakir Uddin of Kotarpara and Monwara, 45, wife Manik Mia of Alamnagar in the city.
MA Hamid, head of the Department of Burn and Plastic Surgery of the hospital, said both victims were hospitalised on January 4.
"They suffered 80 percent burns while warming themselves in fire in their houses," he said. Both the victims succumbed to their injuries in the morning, Hamid said.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Anti-narcotics drive: DMP detains 42 in Dhaka
AL joint, organising secretaries given divisional charges
Two Rangpur  fire victims die at RMCH
BNP is plunged into political crisis, not country: Hasan
Govt confirms 164 dengue deaths in 2019
Writ seeks deferment of city polls
EC asks RO to show cause Atiqul Islam
B’baria tea seller loses Tk 65,000 in Bkash scam


Latest News
Dr Kamal: People must take risk for protecting democracy
Will move on with light of victory given by Bangabandhu: PM
Rangers end BPL beating Platoon
5 arrested in Kamrangirchar gang rape case
IU special quota viva-voce Sunday
Mayoral candidates get symbols
PM opens countdown to Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebration
Indian govt to seek central bank dividend lifeline: sources
WB projects 7.2 pc GDP growths for Bangladesh
"Don't mess with Tests"
Most Read News
Woman, son stabbed dead in Manikganj
Full text of BDR carnage verdict released
Prozac Nation author dies aged 52
Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services resume
2 Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing on Shibganj border
Arsenal edge past Leeds
Mojnu placed on 7-day remand
Trump backs away from further military confrontation with Iran
Australia states brace for 'dynamic' fire threat
HSIA third terminal, new Dreamliners: Are we on the right track?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft