Govt confirms 164 dengue deaths in 2019





The government on Thursday confirmed that 164 people died of mosquito-borne disease dengue in 2019.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) received 266 reports of dengue-related deaths. It reviewed 263 of them and confirmed 164 deaths last year, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its regular update.

Besides, fifty-one dengue patients, including 40 in the capital, are being treated at hospitals across the country.

Fourteen dengue new patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Thursday.

Ten of them were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its regular update. It said 101,354 people were hospitalised with dengue in the country last year. Of them, 101,037 made full recovery. -UNB



















The government on Thursday confirmed that 164 people died of mosquito-borne disease dengue in 2019.The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) received 266 reports of dengue-related deaths. It reviewed 263 of them and confirmed 164 deaths last year, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its regular update.Besides, fifty-one dengue patients, including 40 in the capital, are being treated at hospitals across the country.Fourteen dengue new patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Thursday.Ten of them were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its regular update. It said 101,354 people were hospitalised with dengue in the country last year. Of them, 101,037 made full recovery. -UNB