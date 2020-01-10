Construction of single point mooring goes on





According to Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) sources, a total of 26 per cent work of the project has so far been completed. The construction work will be completed by August next year, sources added.

'Blue Water' a Holland Firm, has already started the manufacturing of the SPM in a Chinese workshop which is expected to be completed by one year. The authorities concerned have already acquired a total of 191 acres of land for the project.

Sources further said the installation work of 220km- long double pipeline has already started.

The project styled "Installation of Single Point Mooring with double pipeline' includes construction of storage tank, pump house and pipeline. The estimated cost of the project is around Tk 5,500 crore. The Chinense Exim Bank has signed an agreement to provide financial assistance for the project.

After the installation of the SPM, the huge petroleum-carrier ships will be able to offload fuel directly to the pipeline to take the same to the Eastern Refinery. Under the current arrangement, big ships usually anchor at deep sea at Kutubdia from where lighter vessels receive the imported crude and refined petroleum to carry to the Eastern Refinery with the whole process taking 12 to15 days.

Presently, two lighter vessels of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) carry the imported petroleum products to ERL site from the Kutubdia site of the Bay.









When the SPM will be set up with underground pipeline, it will take just 24 to 48 hours.The proposed pipeline from deep sea will save both time and money of the government as it will help unload crude and refined petroleum from the vessels in the deep sea without berthing in the port.

With its installation of double pipeline, a total of Tk 116 crore will be saved, BPC sources said.

At present, the country imports 65 million tonnes of crude and refined petroleum fuel to meet the annual demands. Of them, nearly 1.2 million tonnes are refined in ERL, the only refinery of the country.

This import is expected to rise significantly when a number of fuel-fired power plants have already been set up in the country. CHATTOGRAM, Jan 8: The construction work of a single point mooring (SPM) on Maheshkhali island, including the installation of 220km-long double pipeline is going in full swing.According to Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) sources, a total of 26 per cent work of the project has so far been completed. The construction work will be completed by August next year, sources added.'Blue Water' a Holland Firm, has already started the manufacturing of the SPM in a Chinese workshop which is expected to be completed by one year. The authorities concerned have already acquired a total of 191 acres of land for the project.Sources further said the installation work of 220km- long double pipeline has already started.The project styled "Installation of Single Point Mooring with double pipeline' includes construction of storage tank, pump house and pipeline. The estimated cost of the project is around Tk 5,500 crore. The Chinense Exim Bank has signed an agreement to provide financial assistance for the project.After the installation of the SPM, the huge petroleum-carrier ships will be able to offload fuel directly to the pipeline to take the same to the Eastern Refinery. Under the current arrangement, big ships usually anchor at deep sea at Kutubdia from where lighter vessels receive the imported crude and refined petroleum to carry to the Eastern Refinery with the whole process taking 12 to15 days.Presently, two lighter vessels of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) carry the imported petroleum products to ERL site from the Kutubdia site of the Bay.When the SPM will be set up with underground pipeline, it will take just 24 to 48 hours.The proposed pipeline from deep sea will save both time and money of the government as it will help unload crude and refined petroleum from the vessels in the deep sea without berthing in the port.With its installation of double pipeline, a total of Tk 116 crore will be saved, BPC sources said.At present, the country imports 65 million tonnes of crude and refined petroleum fuel to meet the annual demands. Of them, nearly 1.2 million tonnes are refined in ERL, the only refinery of the country.This import is expected to rise significantly when a number of fuel-fired power plants have already been set up in the country.