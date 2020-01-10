Fire at Dhaka Int’l Trade Fair

A fire that broke out at the Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) at Sher-e-Banglanagar in the city on Thursday evening has been brought under control.

Lima Khanom, Duty Office of Fire Service and Civil Defence control room, said the fire broke out at a stall around 7:19pm.

On information, nine firefighting units rushed to the spot and doused the blaze around 7:40pm.

Md Mahabubur Rahman Sub-Inspector Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station said that the fire originated at the stall of 'Frutika,' a juice product of Akij Food and Beverage, and gutted the stall within a short time.

He said no casualty was reported. The cause of the fire or the extent of the financial damage could not be ascertained immediately.



















