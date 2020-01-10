US ready for ‘unconditional’ talks with Iran





In a letter to the UN Security Council, US ambassador Kelly Craft said that the US stands "ready to engage without preconditions in serious negotiations with Iran, with the goal of preventing further endangerment of international peace and security or escalation by the Iranian regime".

Washington also vowed to take additional action "as necessary" in the Middle East to protect US personnel and interests. Under Article 51, countries are required to "immediately report" to the 15-member Security Council any measures taken in exercising the right of self-defence. The US used Article 51 to justify taking action in Syria against Islamic State militants in 2014.

Iran also justified its action under Article 51 of the UN Charter in a letter to the UN Security Council on Wednesday. The US letter to the UN Security Council arrived after Iran's letter, diplomats said. -REUTERS



















WASHINGTON, Jan 9: While justifying the killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani by the United States as an act of self-defence, US ambassador to the United Nations said that Washington was prepared to hold negotiations with Iran "without preconditions".In a letter to the UN Security Council, US ambassador Kelly Craft said that the US stands "ready to engage without preconditions in serious negotiations with Iran, with the goal of preventing further endangerment of international peace and security or escalation by the Iranian regime".Washington also vowed to take additional action "as necessary" in the Middle East to protect US personnel and interests. Under Article 51, countries are required to "immediately report" to the 15-member Security Council any measures taken in exercising the right of self-defence. The US used Article 51 to justify taking action in Syria against Islamic State militants in 2014.Iran also justified its action under Article 51 of the UN Charter in a letter to the UN Security Council on Wednesday. The US letter to the UN Security Council arrived after Iran's letter, diplomats said. -REUTERS