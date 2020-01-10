Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 January, 2020, 7:15 PM
latest PM opens countdown to Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebration      
Home Back Page

Serial rapist Mojnu  remanded

Published : Friday, 10 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Thursday placed Mojnu, the lone accused in Dhaka University student rape case, on a seven-day remand.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sarafuzzaman Ansari passed the remand order in the afternoon of Thursday.
Earlier at 2:50pm the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, Inspector Abu Siddique of the detective Branch (DB) of police produced the alleged rapist  before the court with a prayer to grant him a ten-day remand for questioning.
In the remand prayer, the IO said, the victim, a DU girl student, on January 5 reached the Gulf Club from Kurmitola bus stand on foot. At that time the alleged rapist, Mojnu, knocked her down on the ground by grabbing her neck. She tried to cry out to free herself from his clutches but the accused beat her up and threatened to kill her. At one stage the girl became unconscious and the accused raped her, the IO added.
The IO further said in the remand forwarding report that RAB-1 arrested Mojnu from the capital.  As per his confession, the belongings of the victim were recovered from his possession. The accused confessed before the police that he committed the crime of rape.  He used to rape impaired and floating women. He should be sent to police custody to find out whether others were involved in the act.
 On behalf of State Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu and Additional Public Prosecutor Taposh Kumar Paul pleaded before the court to take him into police custody for finding out his motive.
No lawyer stood for the accused in the court.
The rape victim boarded the university bus to travel to her friend's house at Sheora on Sunday to prepare for an examination. Mojnu who was lurking in the area grabbed and gagged her immediately after she got off the bus in Kurmitola by mistake after dark.
Monju then dragged her into a bush in a nearby secluded place and raped her after confining her for three hours. The girl lost consciousness at one point.
After she regained consciousness at 10:00pm, she went to her friend's house by an auto rickshaw and told her about the incident. Later, her classmates arrived and took her to the university hall. She was admitted to the DMCH after midnight. A description of the culprit by the rape victim led to his arrest.











« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Construction of single point mooring goes on
Fire at Dhaka Int’l Trade Fair
US ready for ‘unconditional’ talks with Iran
Serial rapist Mojnu  remanded
Writ seeks ban on use of EVM
Explore new markets, diversify products, PM to RMG makers
HC defers order on petition of SAS to Feb 10
Ministers, MPs can’t take part in campaign: EC


Latest News
Dr Kamal: People must take risk for protecting democracy
Will move on with light of victory given by Bangabandhu: PM
Rangers end BPL beating Platoon
5 arrested in Kamrangirchar gang rape case
IU special quota viva-voce Sunday
Mayoral candidates get symbols
PM opens countdown to Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebration
Indian govt to seek central bank dividend lifeline: sources
WB projects 7.2 pc GDP growths for Bangladesh
"Don't mess with Tests"
Most Read News
Woman, son stabbed dead in Manikganj
Full text of BDR carnage verdict released
Prozac Nation author dies aged 52
Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services resume
2 Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing on Shibganj border
Arsenal edge past Leeds
Mojnu placed on 7-day remand
Trump backs away from further military confrontation with Iran
Australia states brace for 'dynamic' fire threat
HSIA third terminal, new Dreamliners: Are we on the right track?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft