Serial rapist Mojnu  remanded





Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sarafuzzaman Ansari passed the remand order in the afternoon of Thursday.

Earlier at 2:50pm the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, Inspector Abu Siddique of the detective Branch (DB) of police produced the alleged rapist before the court with a prayer to grant him a ten-day remand for questioning.

In the remand prayer, the IO said, the victim, a DU girl student, on January 5 reached the Gulf Club from Kurmitola bus stand on foot. At that time the alleged rapist, Mojnu, knocked her down on the ground by grabbing her neck. She tried to cry out to free herself from his clutches but the accused beat her up and threatened to kill her. At one stage the girl became unconscious and the accused raped her, the IO added.

The IO further said in the remand forwarding report that RAB-1 arrested Mojnu from the capital. As per his confession, the belongings of the victim were recovered from his possession. The accused confessed before the police that he committed the crime of rape. He used to rape impaired and floating women. He should be sent to police custody to find out whether others were involved in the act.

On behalf of State Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu and Additional Public Prosecutor Taposh Kumar Paul pleaded before the court to take him into police custody for finding out his motive.

No lawyer stood for the accused in the court.

The rape victim boarded the university bus to travel to her friend's house at Sheora on Sunday to prepare for an examination. Mojnu who was lurking in the area grabbed and gagged her immediately after she got off the bus in Kurmitola by mistake after dark.

Monju then dragged her into a bush in a nearby secluded place and raped her after confining her for three hours. The girl lost consciousness at one point.

After she regained consciousness at 10:00pm, she went to her friend's house by an auto rickshaw and told her about the incident. Later, her classmates arrived and took her to the university hall. She was admitted to the DMCH after midnight. A description of the culprit by the rape victim led to his arrest.



















