Writ seeks ban on use of EVM





On Thursday a Supreme Court lawyer Dr Yunus Ali Akond filed the writ challenging the legality of EVMs.

Secretaries of the President's office, the Cabinet Division, Law Ministry and the Chief Election Commissioner have been made respondents to the petition.

Mentioning the Article 65 of the constitution, Akond said in the writ petition that the constitution permits casting votes through ballots not through machines.

The EVM law was not cleared by parliament and are not mandatory as per the Section 26 of the Representation of the People's Order (RPO).

"Its usage is in conflict with Section-97 of the constitution," the petition said, adding that an ordinance can be made only if parliament stands dissolved or is not in session.

The EC used EVMs during the 11th national parliamentary polls in 6 constituencies. But, the voting was not acceptable, he said.





























A writ petition was filed on Thursday with the High Court seeking its directives on not using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in elections including the upcoming Dhaka city corporation polls.On Thursday a Supreme Court lawyer Dr Yunus Ali Akond filed the writ challenging the legality of EVMs.Secretaries of the President's office, the Cabinet Division, Law Ministry and the Chief Election Commissioner have been made respondents to the petition.Mentioning the Article 65 of the constitution, Akond said in the writ petition that the constitution permits casting votes through ballots not through machines.The EVM law was not cleared by parliament and are not mandatory as per the Section 26 of the Representation of the People's Order (RPO)."Its usage is in conflict with Section-97 of the constitution," the petition said, adding that an ordinance can be made only if parliament stands dissolved or is not in session.The EC used EVMs during the 11th national parliamentary polls in 6 constituencies. But, the voting was not acceptable, he said.