

Roller Skating ground's foundation stone laid in Lalmonirhat

The ground will be built with residential facilities for players. It will have a 30-metre banked track, and a 50-metre road-track.

The ground is expected to be completed by October this year.

"This was a happy occasion. Through day, BRSF will get a multi-purpose roller skating ground," said Abul Kalam Azad at the ceremony, which was chaired by general secretary of Zila Krira Sangstha Advocate Abu Ahad Khandakar Lelin. Among others, Deputy Commissioner of Lalmonirhat Abu Jafar, Zila parishad Chairman Advocate Matiar Rahman, Additional Police Super NM Nasir Uddin were also present on the occasion.

Thanking BRSF president for his support, Advocate Lelin noted that the country's corporate houses should also come forward in developing sports.































