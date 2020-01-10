Video
Roller Skating ground's foundation stone laid in Lalmonirhat

Published : Friday, 10 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our correspondent

LALMONIRHA,  JAN 9: The foundation stone for a roller skating ground was laid on Wednesday night (9.00pm) at Sheikh Kamal Stadium in Lalmonirhat at a ceremony in presence of chief coordinator of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and Bangladesh Roller Skating Federation (BRSF) president Abul Kalam Azad.
The ground will be built with residential facilities for players. It will have a 30-metre banked track, and a 50-metre road-track.
The ground is expected to be completed by October  this year.
"This was a happy occasion. Through day, BRSF will get a multi-purpose roller skating ground," said Abul Kalam Azad at the ceremony, which was chaired by general secretary of Zila Krira Sangstha Advocate Abu Ahad Khandakar Lelin. Among others, Deputy Commissioner of Lalmonirhat Abu Jafar, Zila parishad Chairman Advocate Matiar Rahman, Additional Police Super NM Nasir Uddin were also present on the occasion.  
Thanking BRSF president for his support, Advocate Lelin noted that the country's corporate houses should also come forward in developing sports.


