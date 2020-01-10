Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 January, 2020, 7:15 PM
latest PM opens countdown to Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebration      
Home Sports

Bangladesh doing better than WI in int'l cricket: Gayle

Published : Friday, 10 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

While there was some frustration over Bangladesh cricket amongst the fans, Chris Gayle said Tigers have done better at least than his country (West Indies) as far as the International cricket is concerned.
Bangladesh has recently been whitewashed at the hands of India in two-match Test series and saw its lowest ebb in International cricket last year, making the fans worried about the country's cricket's future.
Gayle said Bangladesh and West Indies are in similar vein but still Bangladesh is doing better than the Caribbean which can quell the frustration of the fans to some extent.
"They [Bangladesh] are doing better than us in international cricket and their cricket has been up and down and we have been through similar things as well. We have tried to get back the consistency by winning more games and winning more series. Most of the times we lose players and then we have to go back to rebuilding as well," Gayle said.
Gayle also heaped shower of praise on the BPL tournament, in which he held several records. But according to Gayle, it's the passion of the people here in Bangladesh that drove him here always.
"It's a place you want to come and play. Especially after the support you get from the fans, they give you extra drive to do well. They want entertainment in the middle. Sometime it gives you an added boost as a player and being a player I am, that's my game as well. So it's like a mix where both try to entertain as much as possible and I do a bit of fun with them. It has been fantastic over the years playing in Bangladesh and I really enjoyed it. I'm just a little bit late this time around but as I said I'm looking forward to back as well," he added.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mbappe on new PSG contract
PSG overrun Saint-Etienne to reach League Cup semi-finals
Kroos stunner helps Real through to Spanish Super Cup final
Australia head to India for one-day series
Zimbabwe tour 'not hastily' arranged  
Roller Skating ground's foundation stone laid in Lalmonirhat
There will always be one Universe Boss: Gayle
Bangladesh doing better than WI in int'l cricket: Gayle


Latest News
Dr Kamal: People must take risk for protecting democracy
Will move on with light of victory given by Bangabandhu: PM
Rangers end BPL beating Platoon
5 arrested in Kamrangirchar gang rape case
IU special quota viva-voce Sunday
Mayoral candidates get symbols
PM opens countdown to Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebration
Indian govt to seek central bank dividend lifeline: sources
WB projects 7.2 pc GDP growths for Bangladesh
"Don't mess with Tests"
Most Read News
Woman, son stabbed dead in Manikganj
Full text of BDR carnage verdict released
Prozac Nation author dies aged 52
Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services resume
2 Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing on Shibganj border
Arsenal edge past Leeds
Mojnu placed on 7-day remand
Trump backs away from further military confrontation with Iran
Australia states brace for 'dynamic' fire threat
HSIA third terminal, new Dreamliners: Are we on the right track?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft