Bangladesh doing better than WI in int'l cricket: Gayle





Bangladesh has recently been whitewashed at the hands of India in two-match Test series and saw its lowest ebb in International cricket last year, making the fans worried about the country's cricket's future.

Gayle said Bangladesh and West Indies are in similar vein but still Bangladesh is doing better than the Caribbean which can quell the frustration of the fans to some extent.

"They [Bangladesh] are doing better than us in international cricket and their cricket has been up and down and we have been through similar things as well. We have tried to get back the consistency by winning more games and winning more series. Most of the times we lose players and then we have to go back to rebuilding as well," Gayle said.

Gayle also heaped shower of praise on the BPL tournament, in which he held several records. But according to Gayle, it's the passion of the people here in Bangladesh that drove him here always.

"It's a place you want to come and play. Especially after the support you get from the fans, they give you extra drive to do well. They want entertainment in the middle. Sometime it gives you an added boost as a player and being a player I am, that's my game as well. So it's like a mix where both try to entertain as much as possible and I do a bit of fun with them. It has been fantastic over the years playing in Bangladesh and I really enjoyed it. I'm just a little bit late this time around but as I said I'm looking forward to back as well," he added. -BSS





























