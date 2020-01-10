Video
Friday, 10 January, 2020, 7:14 PM
Competitions studded in handball to celebrate 'Mujib Borsho'

Published : Friday, 10 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) decided to organaise huge local competitions in "Mujib Brsho" to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mijubur Rahman.
Talking to BSS today BHF general secretary Asaduzzaman Kohinoor said the federation has plan to organise a lot of local competitions which will be dedicated to Bangabandhu.
Kohinoor, however, said they also have plan to arrange international tournament this year if the government allocate fund for the federation.
He said the BHF would celebrate the birth centenary with a National Women's Handball Championship which will begin on January 18 with 17 district teams so far confirmed their participation.
The Independence Day Handball competition (men's and women's) will be held in March while the Bangladesh Games, Second Division Handball league and Beach Handball are slated in April.
The U-10 Mini Handball tournament (boys' and girls') will be held in May while the U-12 Mini Handball tournament will be held in June.
The BHF has a plan to arrange Premier League Handball Championship (men's and women's) in June while the First Division Handball League will be held in July.
The Youth Handball competition and school handball competition will be held in August while the women's Youth Handball will be held either September or October.
The Victory Day Handball and National Men's Handball competitions will be held in December.     -BSS


