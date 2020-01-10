

Fluffy last round begins today to spot 4th play-off side

If CWs win today, they will have 12 points that Khulna already have with 0.507, who have one more game against Dhaka Platoon on Saturday. Cumilla on the other, have 10 points and 0.056 run rates. So, the existing run rate of KTs is almost impossible to catch for CWs. But the only calculation is, Cumilla need to win huge today and KTs need to concede even bigger defeat against Dhaka as well to count heavy loss in run rates.

Table topper CCs have 16 points whereas DPs and RRs are breathing on the shoulder occupying 14 points each. KTs are at the 4th spot and CWs are the 5th side. Rangpur Rangers and Sylhet Thunders are the two quenching teams of the tournament and both of them already exited from the race.

Dhaka however, will meet today with Rangpur in the early game of the day eying a win to stay in 'top two' while Rangpur must search for a happy ending winning today. The un-official semi-final before the play-offs will be held between Khulna and Cumilla at night and both the side must be desperate to win to keep nose in the air.

Challengers are scheduled to face Royals on Saturday afternoon and Tigers will attend with Platoon in the last group match of the tournament at night of the day.

The last four games of the event are important to determine the teams for eliminators and the 1st qualifier. The 3rd and 4th team of the point's table will lock horns on January 14 afternoon, losing side of which will be eliminated and winning side will play with the losers of the 1st qualifier. Top two teams of the table conversely, will fight in same day as night owls and winner will qualify for the game of battle royal.

The 2nd qualifier between the winners of the eliminator and losers of the 1st qualifier is slated for on January 15 and the triumphant side will fight for the title on January 17. All the play-off matches have a reserve-day in the following days to the respective fixtures.























