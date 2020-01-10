Video
Save migratory birds

Published : Friday, 10 January, 2020

Dear Sir

It is alarming that a group of unscrupulous poachers are hunting the guest birds in a planned way and also sell them in a broad daylight in front of the law enforcement agencies. The inaction of the law enforcement agencies ultimately encourage the poaching in an extended way.

Needless to say that migration of a guest bird is a perilous journey and involves a wide range of threats, often caused by human activities, that has been observed in our county. Around the globe, many migratory bird species are sharply declining in numbers, and these declines are indicative of the threats facing the wider environment and our ecological balance.

There are many different reasons behind the migration patterns. The majority of birds migrate from northern breeding areas to southern wintering grounds, Bangladesh and other south Asian countries. This migration is basically for safe staying in a comfortable way for temporary period. Migratory birds have the perfect morphology and physiology to fly fast and across long distances. Often, their journey is an exhausting one, during which they go to their limits, travelling up to 16,000 kilometres twice a year.
Migratory guest birds are our friends. They are our guests. So it is our duty to provide them a save living zone for their well protection.





Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka 



