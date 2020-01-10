Donald Trump is not a global friend!



Zillur Rahaman



Trump is such a president who can't believe anyone as a friend locally or globally for a long time and make him foe within a short time, changed his own decision in the day night! Several high-ups have already left the White House for his headstrong decisions! Trump appointees National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, and Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price were among the top listed but the shortest-service tenures in the history of their respective offices. This list is also so long but running.



Trump has made many false or misleading statements during his campaign and presidency. The statements have been documented by fact-checkers, and the media have widely described the phenomenon as unprecedented in American politics. Many of his comments and actions have also been characterized as racially charged or racist.



A special counsel investigation led by Robert Mueller found that Trump and his campaign welcomed and encouraged Russian foreign interference in the 2016 presidential election under the belief that it would be politically advantageous, but did not find sufficient evidence to press charges of criminal conspiracy or coordination with Russia. Mueller also investigated Trump for obstruction of justice, and his report neither indicted nor exonerated Trump on that score.



Jared Kushner who married to Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, has been selected as senior adviser to the President. He worked alongside the chief of staff, John Kelly, and worked with Trump's chief strategist, Steve Bannon, before his dismissal from White House. When Donald Trump announced his son-in-law Jared Kushner as his senior adviser, the move sparked criticism and the decision was reviewed over "conflict of interest" concerns and considered as nepotism in White House history.



Trump has a history of speech and actions that have widely been viewed as racist or racially charged. Journalists, friends, and former employees have accused him of fueling racism in the United States. However, he has repeatedly denied accusations of racism and stated to reporters that he was "the least racist person anywhere in the world." Several studies and surveys have stated that racist attitudes and racial resentment have fueled Trump's political ascendance, and have become more significant than economic factors in determining the party allegiance of US voters.



After electing the President, he has taken so many non-stop controversial decisions one after another and his one of the most controversial decision to shift the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Most of his decision is not only confused the Yankees but also the peoples across the world. In a true sense, President Trump has divided the US citizens insisting on racism that abolished long time ago in USA.



Donald Trump is not a global friend!



Trump's controversial role list is so long, i.e. he has also made cancellation of most popular Obama Healthcare service in USA, plan to make a wall between USA and Mexico border, withdraw from climate change fund of Paris Protocol, uniquely withdrawal of USA from six nations nuclear agreement with Iran, trade conflict with Canada, China and European Union, withdrawal of US membership from UNESCO and UN Human Rights Council and lastly decision of US immigrants children separate from their guardian. After each his controversial decision, he has made a Twitter message which seems to be raw handed and controversial remarks. Sometimes it is hard to believe that the tweeted message is passed by a US president or others!



In foreign policy, Trump has pursued an American agenda first ignoring the global concern and any benefit or peace. The decision of withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade negotiations, the Paris Agreement on climate change, and the six nations nuclear deal with Iran, eventually increased global tensions with the USA. He recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel with a widespread global criticism, imposed import tariffs triggering a trade war with China, and started negotiations with North Korea toward their denuclearization.



The USA officially skipped off the Paris climate agreement, striking a serious blow to the global pact that seeks to limit global warming to well below 2C. The US is the first country to pull out of the accord with effect from 2016 which was a top policy priority for the Obama administration. The move to exit brought swift condemnation globally from climate advocates. USA formally notified the UN of its intention to withdraw and announced that the US would exit the accord as it would hurt the US economy. A growing number of countries in Europe are vowing to cut their emissions more quickly. The UK and France have both pledged to bring their emissions down to net zero by 2050 but the US exist is a big blow of climate change pact. Certainly it will affect mostly the developing countries like Bangladesh and others.



A 2019 House impeachment inquiry found that Trump solicited foreign interference in the 2020 U.S. presidential election from Ukraine to help his re-election bid, and then obstructed the inquiry itself. The inquiry reported that he withheld military aid and a White House invitation in order to influence Ukraine to publicly announce investigations into his political rivals. He was impeached by the House of Representatives on December 18, 2019, for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. He is the third impeached president in US history. Trump cowardly decided to kill Soleimani in such a time when it has a chance to divert the public attention to the upcoming US president election avoiding impeachment issues.



The Middle East region is passing a very furious time since US-Iran tension has reached to the pick. Following the terror act of the US which killed General Qassem Soleimani--the second most powerful figure in Iran after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei--in Baghdad, Iran has promised vengeance. The attack, authorised by headstrong President Donald Trump, was a dramatic escalation in a "shadow war" in the Middle East between Iran and the United States and its allies, principally Israel and Saudi Arabia. Apparently, US is the main culprit of current unrest in the Middle East and possibility cannot be avoided for any tough war between US and Iran in recent future.



It is hard to overstate how badly Trump has hurt America's worldwide reputation. US presidents have been internationally unpopular before -over Iraq war or earlier in Vietnam issue. The president's disdain for democracy, adulation for autocrats and contempt for the global rules-based order poses a unique peril. Trump has dragged America's global reputation to an all-time low.



Global peoples are observing US politics with a mixture of fascination and horror - and ii is all down to Donald Trump. Each week seems to bring another democracy shattering rumpus, scandalous revelation or shocking tweet. The depth and evident bitterness of America's public divisions are unsettling for friends and allies who can't count on dependable US leadership. The year 2020 is waiting for a fighting time in Middle East due to stubborn Donald Trump raw handed decision which will not be a global friendly atmosphere at all.



The writer is banker























