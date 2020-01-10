Bangabandhu’s dream of ‘Golden Bengal’ & sustainable development



Shishir Reza



Viewpoint to analyse him:

There are three basic viewpoints to see of our father of nation:

1. Global (all men are equal, men creates history),

2. Political( socialism, democracy, secularism and nationalism),

3. Development (discrimination-inconsistency free welfare state).



Economic movement:

The word 'Sonar Bangla' was very common in speeches and writings of Bangabandhu well before the independence of Bangladesh. He was always thinking about re-establishing 'Sonar Bangla'. But this was not a mere political challange for him. This aspiration was based on his consciousness about the past glory of this land. He knew that only a few centuries back Bangladesh was really a land of prosperity, a golden country. This country was famous for its agricultural production. It was famous for muslin, silk, cotton, spices and even ship building. Bengal was a real trade hub during that era. Bangabandhu was aware of this glorious past, and strongly believed that the past glory could be revived through a proper struggle for economic emancipation of the people.



Collective welfare:

During Pakistan period Bengali economists led by Professor Nurul Islam in planning commission addressed the discrimination that Bangabandhu had been saying so long. But the issue did not get much attention. As a reaction to these, Bangabandhu started a long political movement aimed at the independence of Bengal. The core of this movement was a 6-point demand. And the main point of this 6-point was the elimination of discrimination. Bangabandhu was essentially a politician and economist. Yet, he first proposed two separate economic proposals for West and East Pakistan. He said that 'the gap between fifteen hundred miles between East and West Pakistan is geographically true. Therefore there is no alternative for two separate economies for these two regions.



Later, the constitution of 1972 saw a great reflection of the people's expectation. Bangabandhu wanted to build a society free of exploitation. Bangabandhu gave priority to agriculture and industrialization as well. He realized exactly that agriculture would not only provide food for the people but also would continue to be the main source of income for this country for many more years. Besides, along with poverty reduction, the strong agricultural sector will provide necessary raw materials for the industrial sector.



After the liberation, Bangabandhu got a war-ravaged country with infrastructural backbone broken, economy is destroyed, millions of hungry people. On the first anniversary of independence he uttered: "We will turn this war-ravaged country into a golden one. In the Bengal of future, mothers will smile, and children will play. It will be a society free of exploitation. Start the movement of development in the fields and farms and in the factories. We can surely rebuild the country through hard work. Let us work together so that the Golden Bengal shines again."



Bangabandhu’s dream of ‘Golden Bengal’ & sustainable development



He nationalized major banks and insurance companies, all jute mills, sugar mills and textile mills as all the Pakistani owners and managers left these enterprises, often taking away with them all the money and inputs. Within the first year since independence, the jute mills were producing at 56 per cent of their capacities. The same ratio for textile mills, paper mills and fertilizer factories were 60 per cent, 69 per cent, and 62 per cent respectively. All these factories were doing better than they were during the Pakistan period.



While Bangabandhu chose to expand industrial sector by nationalizing at the beginning, his medium to long-term plan was to create enabling environment for the private sector. These are visible in the first five-year plan and budget proposals of the government of the newly independent country: in the budget for FY 1974-75, the upper limit for private investment was shifted from 250 thousand (25 lakh) taka to 30 million (3.0 crore) taka, and there was provision for developing new industries by the private sector. Apart from these, 133 abandoned industrial units were handed over to private sector during this government. So it is evident that the process of deregulation began during Bangabandhu's time.



Story of (sustainable) development:

Bangabandhu was leading the country along the path of inclusive development based on agricultural and industrial policies. But evil forces took him away and left us off track. After a lot of struggle his daughter backs that desired growth under her leadership. To keep the door of development open, we must remain focused on completing the mega-projects initiated by the present government: Padma Bridge, Special Economic Zones, major power plants, deep sea port, metro rails, up gradation of rail and waterways and, of course, developing digital infrastructures to promote e-commerce and mobile banking.



We must also remain mindful of promoting skills and digital entrepreneurship to address the burgeoning challenge of unemployment among educated youths. We should continue to support mechanization of agriculture, particularly in promoting mechanized combined harvesting. Finally, we must remain focused on developing sources of renewable energies including solar and wind energies to achieve our Sustainable Development Goals in time. We must also encourage the private sector and non-state non-profit sectors for joining the government for a collaborative mission of achieving SDGs.



We will also have to be welcoming foreign direct invest (FDI) by taking the opportunities of the foreign entrepreneurs. Bangabandhu knew that there is no alternative to industrialization. But in the newly independent country industrialization was the biggest challenge. Despite the challenges of poverty, lack of variety in export products, lack of expertise in public resources Bangabandhu did not give up his dream of 'Golden Bengal'.

We will observe Bangabandhu's birth anniversary at a time when the country is recognised as the role model of development. This achievement is really worthy comparing to the neighbouring countries. Standing on this solid foundation, we hope that the PM has shown us the dream of achieving the status of a high-middle-income country by 2031 and the developed country by 2041.



The writer is an environmental analyst & associate member, Bangladesh Economic Association

























