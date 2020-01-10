

We have full faith in Prime Minister



Firstly, we congratulate Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her successful completion of one year. She deserves applaud for her outstanding performance as a premier. In this tenure, the premier has already proven that her government is committed to maintain zero-tolerance against corruption. Multiple effective drives against militancy, terrorism and narcotics have proved that the ruling party is sincere to curb all kinds of corruption and malpractices. Nevertheless, the law enforcement agencies deserve kudos for their tremendous efforts to identify crimes and tackling them responsibly.



Last year is notable as we have seen marked success in different sectors like agriculture, health, education, aviation, ICT, business, women empowerment, communication tourism etc. People are enjoying ICT facilities even in rural areas, echoing success to build a Digital Bangladesh. Additionally, Bangladesh is swiftly beating odds escaping the Least Developed Country tag. The current GDP rate is 8.15, which makes Bangladesh an economically stable country.











As far as diplomacy is concerned, the PM is following the foreign policy for harmonious bilateral relationship 'Friendship to all, malice to none', among the neighbouring countries. And we believe that we'll have more allies to solve our unaddressed issues. Unfortunately, some misdeeds and undesirable incidents had also occurred which continues to spread worries among us. We should draw lessons from all our weaknesses in the past year while move forward.



Last but not the least, PM urged upon all countrymen to take a vow to live beneath communal harmony. She called upon to work with the spirit of nationalism and ideology of the Father of the Nation and establish a hunger, poverty and illiteracy free nation. And we must not forget the year 2020 will be very challenging as we have to fulfil the commitments of vision 2021. Only collective sincere efforts of citizens coupled with the government can make the PM's mission succeed. We wish her best of luck for her ongoing and upcoming projects and expect all her endeavours will gear up the country's development. We have full faith in your abilities madam Prime Minister.