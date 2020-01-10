

Death anniv

He played a significant role in establishing many educational institutions in the districts of Barisal and Khulna divisions, said a press release.

A discussion, Qurankhwani, dua mahfil and distribution of food among poor will be held on the Shingkhali School and College premises and in the capital's Green Road today. Today (January 10, 2020) Friday is the 12th death anniversary of educationist Abul Hashem, the founder and Principal of Singhakhali School and College at Bhandaria Upazilla of Pirojpur district.He played a significant role in establishing many educational institutions in the districts of Barisal and Khulna divisions, said a press release.A discussion, Qurankhwani, dua mahfil and distribution of food among poor will be held on the Shingkhali School and College premises and in the capital's Green Road today.