Friday, 10 January, 2020, 7:14 PM
latest PM opens countdown to Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebration      
BNP misleading people to make city polls controversial: Tofail

Published : Friday, 10 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

Awami League (AL) Advisory Council member Tofail Ahmed on Thursday said BNP is misleading people to make the upcoming city elections controversial.
He came up with the allegation while addressing a discussion at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) auditorium in the capital, marking the homecoming day of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Awami League Presidium member Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, AL joint general secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, organising secretary Ahmed Hossain, publicity and publication secretary Dr Abdus Sohban Golap, cultural affairs secretary Ashim Kumar Ukil, Aslamul Haque, MP, Sadek Khan, MP, and AL mayoral candidate for Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Atiqul Islam, among others, spoke at the meeting with Dhaka North City AL president Sheikh Bazlur Rahman in the chair.    -BSS


