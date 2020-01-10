Video
Friday, 10 January, 2020, 7:13 PM
A Cormorant of Dokkhin Kool

Published : Friday, 10 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127
Mahbubur Rahman

With permeating melodious overture
In wheezing wintry breeze;
A lone cormorant choreographed few rounds
A dance flyover in the clear blue sky;
Gently lands in tranquil waters
To keep afloat in the pond for a while
At Hajee Shafi's Dokkhin Kool;
Basking in crisp winter sunshine
Under the keen watch of a stranger birdwatcher.

Majestically she swims with her neck held high
With speed gearing faster and faster;
And takes a headlong plunge into waters
With few acrobatic somersaults that enchants mind

Deep into waters she moves fast
From one end to other end of the pond;
By painting eye-soothing ripples aplenty
Spreading over the canvas of waters;
That end with creating infinite circles yonder
To tell her viewer that
She is worthy of swimming underneath the surface
With her incredible skill of a diver without taking a breath.

She swims breathlessly beneath the surface
In search of small fishes of her liking;
Till such time she rises on surface
With a fish clipped in her beak;
Sailing faster in a jocund mood
She gobbles the struggling fish
And prepares for further dives.

On every dive with somersaults
Fishes fall prey on her mouth;
And she displays her waterborne skill
With her feat of gourmet;
Before she spreads her wings in air
To fly back to her sweet home
At a destination yet not known,
Leaving the stranger birdwatcher
Alone with forlorn mind
In the bank of the pond to view the flyover
As long as visions goes




Till such time lovely cormorant disappears
In the mist of time;
Riveting the scenario in lingering memory.
The poet is a former Civil Servant.



