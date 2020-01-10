

A Cormorant of Dokkhin Kool

In wheezing wintry breeze;

A lone cormorant choreographed few rounds

A dance flyover in the clear blue sky;

Gently lands in tranquil waters

To keep afloat in the pond for a while

At Hajee Shafi's Dokkhin Kool;

Basking in crisp winter sunshine

Under the keen watch of a stranger birdwatcher.



Majestically she swims with her neck held high

With speed gearing faster and faster;

And takes a headlong plunge into waters

With few acrobatic somersaults that enchants mind



Deep into waters she moves fast

From one end to other end of the pond;

By painting eye-soothing ripples aplenty

Spreading over the canvas of waters;

That end with creating infinite circles yonder

To tell her viewer that

She is worthy of swimming underneath the surface

With her incredible skill of a diver without taking a breath.



She swims breathlessly beneath the surface

In search of small fishes of her liking;

Till such time she rises on surface

With a fish clipped in her beak;

Sailing faster in a jocund mood

She gobbles the struggling fish

And prepares for further dives.



On every dive with somersaults

Fishes fall prey on her mouth;

And she displays her waterborne skill

With her feat of gourmet;

Before she spreads her wings in air

To fly back to her sweet home

At a destination yet not known,

Leaving the stranger birdwatcher

Alone with forlorn mind

In the bank of the pond to view the flyover

As long as visions goes









Till such time lovely cormorant disappears

In the mist of time;

Riveting the scenario in lingering memory.

The poet is a former Civil Servant.