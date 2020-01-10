Video
Friday, 10 January, 2020, 7:13 PM
Bangladesh India Nazrul Conference 2020 begins in city

Published : Friday, 10 January, 2020

Bangladesh India Nazrul Conference 2020 started on January 8 at the Kazi Nazrul Islam Auditorium of Nazrul Academy in the city, according to a press release.
The academy has organised the seven-day conference which has been dedicated to late Nazrul artiste and exponent Khalid Hossain. The event will be held at different districts of Bangladesh including Dhaka.
Local Nazrul singers and 12 singers of Agnibina Kolkata from India led by Indian Nazrul singer Robin Mukhopadhyay attended the opening ceremony at the event.
Educationist and cultural personality Dr Augustine Cruze was present as the chief guest at the programme. General Secretary of Nazrul Academy Mintu Rahman delivered the welcome speech at the programme, presided over by vice president of the academy Muhammad Abdul Hannan. Amid the discussion session Mintu Rahman and Muhammad Abdul Hannan handed over a crest to Augustine Cruze.


