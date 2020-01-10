Video
Friday, 10 January, 2020
PM opens countdown to Bangabandhu's birth centenary celebration      
18th Dhaka International Film Festival starts tomorrow

Published : Friday, 10 January, 2020
Culture Desk

The 18th Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) will begin on January 11. With the slogan 'Better Film, Better Audience, Better Society', this year's fest will feature 220 films from 74 participating countries including Bangladesh. The nine day-long mega event will continue till January 19.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, as the chief guest, will join the inaugural ceremony of the fest. The inaugural ceremony will be presided over by the State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam MP.
As usual, the festival will have competitions in its Asian Cinema Section, Retrospective, Bangladesh Panorama Section, Cinema of the World Section, Children Films Section, Women Filmmakers Section, Short and Independent Films Section and Spiritual Films Section. To promote Bangladeshi filmmakers and their works, a total of 26 Bangladeshi films are going to be screened at the festival. Among these local films, there are 18 short and independent films and 8 full length films. Films are going to be screened at six venues--- Alliance Francaise de Dhaka, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Central Public Library Auditorium, National Museum Auditorium, Madhumita Cinema Hall and Star Cineplex, in the city. As part of the festival, a conference titled '6th Dhaka International Women Filmmakers Conference', regarding the role of female in filmmaking, will take place at Dhaka Club from January 12 to January 13. There is also a discussion programme entitled 'West Meets East' on January 14 where the national and international filmmakers will exchange their ideas related to filmmaking with each other.  
A press meet regarding the fest was held on January 9 at Dhaka Club, in the city.
The Festival has been organised on a regular basis by Rainbow Film Society, which has been dedicated to the promotion of a healthy cine culture in Bangladesh and in celebrating the global mainstream in film and its social relevance since 1977. Rainbow Film Society is one of the most active film entities in the film society movement of Bangladesh. Apart from holding regular film shows and film related seminars and workshops, Rainbow also brings out 'The Celluloid', one of the leading cinema periodicals from Bangladesh with an international audience.


