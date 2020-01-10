Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 January, 2020, 7:13 PM
latest PM opens countdown to Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebration      
Home Health & Nutrition

Child neglect shrinks brain: Study

Published : Friday, 10 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
H&N DESK

Child neglect shrinks brain: Study

Child neglect shrinks brain: Study

An early life full of neglect, deprivation and adversity leads to people growing up with smaller brains, a study suggests.  The researchers at King's College London were following adopted children who spent time in "hellhole" Romanian orphanages.
They grew up with brains 8.6% smaller than other adoptees. The researchers said it was the "most compelling" evidence of the impact on the adult brain. The appalling care at the orphanages came to light after the fall of Romania's communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu in 1989, reports BBC.
The children were physically and psychologically deprived with little social contact, no toys and often ravaged by disease.  The children studied had spent between two weeks and nearly four years in such institutions.Previous studies on children who were later adopted by loving families in the UK showed they were still experiencing mental health problems in adulthood.
Higher levels of traits including autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and a lack of fear of strangers (disinhibited social engagement disorder) have all been documented.  The latest study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, is the first to scan the brains for answers.
There were 67 Romanian adoptees in the study and their brains were compared to 21 adoptees who did not suffer early life deprivation. First the total brain volume - the size of the brain - was 8.6% smaller in the Romanian adoptees on average. And the longer they spent in the Romanian orphanages, the greater the reduction in brain size.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘No link between talcum powder and ovarian cancer’
Child neglect shrinks brain: Study
Running marathon cuts off ‘artery age’
Music ‘makes exercise more effective’
Healthy lifestyle ‘deliver extra disease-free decade’
‘Supercells’ cure genetic illness
Scientists devise ‘lifespan clock’
AI beats human breast cancer diagnosis


Latest News
Will move on with light of victory given by Bangabandhu: PM
Rangers end BPL beating Platoon
5 arrested in Kamrangirchar gang rape case
IU special quota viva-voce Sunday
Mayoral candidates get symbols
PM opens countdown to Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebration
Indian govt to seek central bank dividend lifeline: sources
WB projects 7.2 pc GDP growths for Bangladesh
"Don't mess with Tests"
Jaguar Land Rover's sales dip in 2019
Most Read News
Woman, son stabbed dead in Manikganj
Full text of BDR carnage verdict released
Prozac Nation author dies aged 52
Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services resume
2 Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing on Shibganj border
Arsenal edge past Leeds
Mojnu placed on 7-day remand
Trump backs away from further military confrontation with Iran
Australia states brace for 'dynamic' fire threat
HSIA third terminal, new Dreamliners: Are we on the right track?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft