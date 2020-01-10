Cold-related diseases affect 5,823 people

Various cold-related diseases have affected 5,823 people across the country in the last 24 hours, the government said on Thursday.

Data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) control room showed that 907 of the patients received treatment for acute respiratory infection (ARI).

Another 1,917 were treated for diarrhoea, and 2,999 for diseases including jaundice, inflammation in the eye, skin diseases, and fever.

Fifty-four deaths were reported across the country between November 1 and January 9 due to cold-related diseases. -UNB









































