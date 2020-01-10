46 nabbed on different charges in six districts





HATIYA, NOAKALI: Coast Guard members, in a drive, arrested two pirates with arms and bullets from Shukh Char Union in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The arrested pirates are: Ayubb Nabi, 44, son of Mahmud Ullah of Char Abdullah Village in Ramgati Upazila of Laxmipur and Farid Uddin, 29, son of Nur Mohammad of the same area. They both are the residents of Telir Char area adjacent with Chairman Bazar of Hatiya Upazila.

Hatiya Coast Guard Station Officer Lt Mehedi Hasan said on information that five to six pirates are taking preparation to rob 40 to 50 fishing boats in Moulavir Char area, a team of coast guard conducted a drive in the area and arrested the duo with a rifle, a pipe gun, four rounds of bullet and four machetes.

The arrested were handed over to Hatiya Police Station (PS).

Two cases under Arms Act and preparing for robbery were filed with the PS in this connection.

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: Police detained a deed writer from Birampur Upazila of the district on Tuesday for making derogatory remarks on a newly built sculpture of Bangabandhu on upazila parishad premises.

Detainee Atiar Rahman is the son of late Mozaffar Rahman of Kushalpur Village in the upazila.

Upazila Awami League Joint General Secretary Golzar Hossen heard the comment when Atiar Rahman passed it. Golzar took Atiar to the office of Upazila Nirbahi Officer Towhidur Rahman.

Towhidur said Atiar confessed to making the remarks. He was then handed over to police.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Birampur PS Moniruzzaman said Atiar is now in police custody.

A case was under process in this connection.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in special drives from Monday night till Tuesday morning, arrested 39 people from different places of the city.

During the drives, a large amount of drugs were also seized.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Tuesday morning.

Of the arrestees, 12 had arrest warrants, eight were drug addicts and the rest were held on different charges.

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Police arrested a teenager for raping a minor girl from Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

Arrested Sohel Mia, 18, is a resident of Sarail Upazila in the district.

Local sources said Sohel, a tenant of a nearby house, allured the girl to feed cake and took her to the roof of a building in the afternoon, where he raped her.

Later, he left the scene leaving the girl unconscious.

The victim was sent to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital for medical test.

Nabinagar PS OC (Investigation) Ruhul Amin said a case was filed in this connection and Sohel was arrested.

He was produced before a court on Tuesday afternoon, the OC added.

BOGURA: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) arrested two persons along with 62,150 US dollars and 57,000 taka and a private car from Ghoga Bridge area in Sherpur Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The arrested are Kartik Chandra Sarker, 48, son of late Rabindra Lal Sarker of Ashulia area in Dhaka, and Faridul Islam, 20, son of Raja Ali Sheikh of Nayan Mor Thana Road area in Sadar Upazila of Sirajganj District.

District DNC Inspector Zakir Hossen confirmed the news.

SIRAJGANJ: Police on Monday arrested a local Jamaat leader from Ullahpara Upazila of the district in a number of violence cases.

Arrested Ashraful Alam Muttalib, 52, is the Durganagar Union Ameer of Jamaat, and a resident of Balsabari Islampur Village in the upazila.

Ullahpara Model PS OC Shahin Shah Parvez said police in a drive arrested Ashraful, an accused in a number of violence cases, from Balsabari area in the afternoon.

























