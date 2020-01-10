4 killed in road mishaps in four districts





BRAHMANBARIA: A youth was killed and four others were injured in a head-on collision between a pickup van and a mini-truck on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in Shahbazpur area under Sarail Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ubaidul Haque Liton, 22.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Khatihata Highway Police Station (PS) Mainul Islam said, following the accident, five persons were injured. Later, one died at Zila Sadar Hospital.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A man was killed on the Parbatipur-Rangpur Road in Basupara area under Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Munsur Ali Pecha, 55, was the son of late Abul Hossen of Uttar Basupara Village under Rampur Union in the upazila.

Sources said two youths- Shihab Babu, 22, son of Mokarram Hossen of Bontara Village in Sadar Upazila, and Zikrul Islam, 23, son of Abbas Ali of Talpukur Village in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district were coming to Parbatipur from Rangpur riding a motorcycle. On the way, the bike hit Munsur Ali in the said area, leaving him dead on the spot.

Duty Officer of Parbatipur Model PS Assistant Sub-Inspector Monowarul Islam confirmed the incident, and said they seized the motorcycle and arrested its two riders.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on collision between the bike and a tractor in Poolerghat Bazaar area under Char Subuddhi Union in Raipura Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Deceased Md Shamim Khan, 20, was the son of Md Joynal Khan of Gamaritala area in Dhobaura Upazila of Mymensingh District. He worked at a poultry farm of one Md Mizanur Rahman in Hatubhanga area of Mirzanagar Union in Raipura.

Police and locals said, following the accident, Shamim died on the spot.

Azmiriganj Police Outpost In-Charge Sub-Inspector Minhaz Uddin said they recovered and sent the body to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: A woman was killed in an accident on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway near a hotel in Mirzapur Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Rokeya Begum, 55, was the wife of Md Alal Sikder of Gorai Sikder Para Village under Bhatgram Union in the upazila.

Locals said the woman was crossing the road in the said area. At that time, a Tangail-bound bus dashed her, leaving her seriously injured.

Later, she died on way to hospital.

Gorai Highway PS OC Md Moniruzzaman said they seized the bus but its driver fled the scene.

A case under process in this connection, the OC added.







































