Friday, 10 January, 2020, 7:12 PM
Rajban Bihar monkeys suffer for lack of food

Published : Friday, 10 January, 2020
Saikh Imtiaj Kamal Imon

RANGAMATI, Jan 9: Thousands of monkeys are suffering from lack of food at Rajban Bihar Buddhist Temple in the district.
In search of food, they roam about and eat whatever they get from people. Sometimes they forcefully snatch away food from the tourists coming to visit the temple.
Rajban Bihar sources said though they informed the matter to the Forest Department several times, no steps have been taken to save the monkeys through providing them with food. Government needs to take immediate step to protect wildlife and ensure ecological balance of the area.
Local sources said the exact number of monkeys is unknown. Many people guessed the number may be over 1,000.
Religious chief of Rajban Bihar Satyajit Bhikku said the monkeys started to come here during the lifetime of former religious chief Sadhonananda Mohasthabir Bonvante. He urged the authority concerned to save the monkeys through providing food and shelter.
In this connection, President of Rajban Bihar Managing Committee and former Rangamati Local Government Parishad chairman Goutam Dewan said they informed the matter to the Forest Department, but they showed the excuse of the lack of experts on the monkeys.
In this connection, Rangamati Forest Conservator Md Sanaullah Patwary said the monkeys are completely safe here. Necessary steps will be taken to save them after consulting with the higher authority.
Locals said huge people will visit the traditional Rajban Bihar if the monkeys remain safe here.
















