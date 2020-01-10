Video
Friday, 10 January, 2020, 7:12 PM
Thai journo jailed for 2yrs

Published : Friday, 10 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

BANGKOK, Jan 9: A Thai journalist sentenced to two years in prison for defaming the owner of a poultry farm via a tweet said on Thursday the kingdom's criminal libel laws are eviscerating media freedom.
A court convicted Suchanee Cloitre in December for a tweet referencing a dispute over working conditions at a chicken farm owned by the Thammakaset company.
The farm had been at the centre of a labour dispute by Myanmar workers complaining of punishing working hours and conditions.




Thailand's Supreme Court last year ordered the farm's owner Chanchai Pheamphon to pay compensation to the workers.
Chanchai has brought multiple defamation cases against journalists, workers and human rights activists.     -AFP


