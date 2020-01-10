19 killed in Iran bus accident





Brake failure was believed to have caused the accident in Mazandaran province, 150 kilometres (90 miles) northeast of Tehran, official news agency IRNA said.

The bus was travelling between the capital and Gonbad-e-Kavous, a historic town near Turkmenistan renowned for its 11th-century brick tower, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.









Iran has one of the worst road safety records in the world. About 15,000 people are killed annually in traffic-related accidents, according to Iran's National Disaster Management Organization. In November, 28 Afghans died when two vans collided in south-eastern Iran. -AFP





