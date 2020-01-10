Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 January, 2020, 7:12 PM
latest PM opens countdown to Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebration      
Home Foreign News

News in brief

19 killed in Iran bus accident

Published : Friday, 10 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

TEHRAN, Jan 9: At least 19 people were killed and 24 injured in northern Iran when a bus plunged off a mountain road into a ravine before dawn Thursday, local news agencies reported.
Brake failure was believed to have caused the accident in Mazandaran province, 150 kilometres (90 miles) northeast of Tehran, official news agency IRNA said.
The bus was travelling between the capital and Gonbad-e-Kavous, a historic town near Turkmenistan renowned for its 11th-century brick tower, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.




Iran has one of the worst road safety records in the world. About 15,000 people are killed annually in traffic-related accidents, according to Iran's National Disaster Management Organization. In November, 28 Afghans died when two vans collided in south-eastern Iran.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thai journo jailed for 2yrs
19 killed in Iran bus accident
Israel seeks ‘4m’ settlers in WB
Foreign diplomats visit Kashmir for first time in months
Pelosi announces vote to limit Trump’s war powers
Iraq set for conflict, even if US and Iran de-escalate
Harry, Meghan split from royals to settle in Canada
India going through critical times: Chief Justice on CAA


Latest News
Will move on with light of victory given by Bangabandhu: PM
Rangers end BPL beating Platoon
5 arrested in Kamrangirchar gang rape case
IU special quota viva-voce Sunday
Mayoral candidates get symbols
PM opens countdown to Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebration
Indian govt to seek central bank dividend lifeline: sources
WB projects 7.2 pc GDP growths for Bangladesh
"Don't mess with Tests"
Jaguar Land Rover's sales dip in 2019
Most Read News
Woman, son stabbed dead in Manikganj
Full text of BDR carnage verdict released
Prozac Nation author dies aged 52
Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services resume
2 Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing on Shibganj border
Arsenal edge past Leeds
Mojnu placed on 7-day remand
Trump backs away from further military confrontation with Iran
Australia states brace for 'dynamic' fire threat
HSIA third terminal, new Dreamliners: Are we on the right track?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft