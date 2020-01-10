Israel seeks ‘4m’ settlers in WB

JERUSALEM, Jan 9: Israel's defence minister on Wednesday said he aimed to boost the number of Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank to one million within a decade, from around 400,000 at present.

Naftali Bennett, a hawk who draws much of his support from settlers, is leading his New Right party to elections in March.

He was speaking at a Jerusalem congress on Washington's November policy shift stating that it no longer considers Israeli settlements illegal, alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US ambassador David Friedman

"Our aim is that within a decade a million Israeli citizens will live in Judaea and Samaria," Bennett said, using the biblical term for the Israeli-occupied West Bank. He challenged use of the term "occupied". -AFP



