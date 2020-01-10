Foreign diplomats visit Kashmir for first time in months





India's portion of the Muslim-majority Himalayan region, also claimed by arch-foe Pakistan, has been under severe restrictions, including one of the world's longest internet shutdowns, after India revoked decades-old laws granting Kashmir autonomy and statehood, leading to widespread unrest.

A spokesman for India's foreign ministry said diplomats of fifteen countries, including the United States, were on a two-day trip to the region, adding it would release a full statement on the visit later on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has been keen to blunt international criticism of its moves in Kashmir and said the situation was fast returning to normal.

The trip will include meetings with the army, as well as some politicians, civil society groups and journalists selected by the security services, two officials familiar with the plans said.

No foreign journalists have been given permission to go to Kashmir since August.

The diplomats will not be given access to Omar Abdullah or Mehbooba Mufti, the leaders of the two political parties that have historically dominated Kashmir. -REUTERS































