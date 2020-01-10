

Pelosi announces vote to limit Trump’s war powers

Pelosi issued the statement as lawmakers breathed a sigh of relief on Capitol Hill after Trump said he would back away from any military escalation against Tehran.

But congressional Democrats, sceptical of the administration's case for the drone strike last week that killed Gen Qassem Soleimani and dissatisfied with the rationale Trump's team offered for taking it, pledged to press ahead with their efforts to rein in the president's war-making authority.

Trump administration officials failed to convince Democratic US lawmakers, and some Republicans, on Wednesday that an imminent threat had justified the killing of a top Iranian military commander.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Defence Mark Esper, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley and CIA Director Gina Haspel held classified briefings for all 535 members of Congress to discuss President Donald Trump's decision to order a drone strike that killed Qassem Soleimani in Iraq last week. -BBC



























