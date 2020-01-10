Harry, Meghan split from royals to settle in Canada



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

In a shock announcement, the couple said they would spend time in North America-- with Canada expected to be their second home and rip up long-established relations with the press. Media reports said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their bombshell statement without notifying either Harry's grandmother the monarch, or his father Prince Charles.

The surprise news follows a turbulent year for the couple, who have openly said they have struggled in the spotlight and grown apart from Harry's brother Prince William. They have also reacted badly to negative news coverage. In a short, terse response a short time later, a palace statement said discussions with Harry and Meghan were "at an early stage".

"We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through," the palace said.

"We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through," the palace said.

The mood in the palace was understood to be one of disappointment and even "hurt", according the the BBC, while Thursday's newspapers were full of reports of a family "split" and the queen's "dismay". -AFP

























