Turkey, Russia seek Libya ceasefire

BENGHAZI, Jan 9: Turkey and Russia urged Libya's warring parties on Wednesday to declare a ceasefire on Sunday as warring factions clashed and carried out air strikes in a conflict drawing increasing foreign involvement and concern.Turkey backs Fayez al-Serraj's Tripoli-based, internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) and has said it will send military advisers and possibly troops to reinforce its support, while Russian military contractors have been deployed alongside General Khalifa Haftar's eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA).After talks between their presidents, Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin, in Istanbul, Turkey and Russia called jointly for an end of hostilities, normalization of life in Tripoli and other cities, and U.N.-sponsored peace talks. -REUTERS