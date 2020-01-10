Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 January, 2020, 7:11 PM
latest PM opens countdown to Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebration      
Home Foreign News

Mamata to skip Sonia’s anti-CAA campaign

She accuses Left, Congress of playing ‘dirty politics’ and said she would fight alone

Published : Friday, 10 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

KOLKATA, Jan 9: In a shock move, Mamata Banerjee distanced herself from the campaign by a united opposition against the citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and said her Trinamool Congress party will not participate in a meeting called by Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Monday.
The Bengal Chief Minister accused the Left and the Congress of playing "dirty politics" and said she would fight against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and NRC alone. "Due to the politics of opposition in state, in contradiction with their all-India stance, I have decided not to attend the anti-CAA and NRC meeting on January 13," said Mamata Banerjee, speaking at a special session of the Bengal assembly.
"I was the first to launch an andolan (movement) against CAA NRC," she said. "What the Left and the Congress are doing in the name of the CAA-NRC is not a movement but vandalism." She asked leaders of other opposition in Delhi to "forgive her" for not attending the meeting as "it was me who had mooted the idea."
"But what happened yesterday in the state it is no more possible for me to attend the meeting anymore," she said. She was referring to clashes between her party men and Left workers during a strike called by Left trade unions, especially in Malda's Sujapur.
A video from Sujapur that is being circulated on social media shows uniformed cops smashing car windscreens with their rifle butts.    -NDTV


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thai journo jailed for 2yrs
19 killed in Iran bus accident
Israel seeks ‘4m’ settlers in WB
Foreign diplomats visit Kashmir for first time in months
Pelosi announces vote to limit Trump’s war powers
Iraq set for conflict, even if US and Iran de-escalate
Harry, Meghan split from royals to settle in Canada
India going through critical times: Chief Justice on CAA


Latest News
Will move on with light of victory given by Bangabandhu: PM
Rangers end BPL beating Platoon
5 arrested in Kamrangirchar gang rape case
IU special quota viva-voce Sunday
Mayoral candidates get symbols
PM opens countdown to Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebration
Indian govt to seek central bank dividend lifeline: sources
WB projects 7.2 pc GDP growths for Bangladesh
"Don't mess with Tests"
Jaguar Land Rover's sales dip in 2019
Most Read News
Woman, son stabbed dead in Manikganj
Full text of BDR carnage verdict released
Prozac Nation author dies aged 52
Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services resume
2 Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing on Shibganj border
Arsenal edge past Leeds
Mojnu placed on 7-day remand
Trump backs away from further military confrontation with Iran
Australia states brace for 'dynamic' fire threat
HSIA third terminal, new Dreamliners: Are we on the right track?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft