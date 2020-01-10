Video
Friday, 10 January, 2020, 7:11 PM
Home Foreign News

Modi cancels Assam visit as protests continue

Published : Friday, 10 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Protesters hold placards at a demonstration against India's new citizenship law and against an attack on the students and teachers at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, in New Delhi on January 9. photo : AFP

NEW DELHI, Jan 9: In a series of setbacks to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) zeal to implement a controversial law on citizenship, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been forced to cancel his trip to Assam, reports said on Wednesday.
They said Modi was advised not to visit the state, which is under a veritable siege and where he was due to inaugurate a sporting event. The BJP called a meeting of Christian leaders to win them over in the nationwide battle over Citizenship Amendment Act.
The Christian leaders tersely told the BJP to read the Indian constitution and follow it. On Wednesday, the BJP called to boycott a movie starring Deepika Padukone after she joined a students' protest against state-sponsored violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University.
The social media responded with unusual rage against the call, forcing a government minister to row back on the call. As Information Minister Prakash Javadekar rushed to control the damage, he said: "Why only artistes, any common man can go anywhere to express an opinion, there cannot be an objection."
An unusually outspoken Anurag Kashyap, film director and writer, blamed the Modi government for dividing citizens into patriots and traitors. "There are only two groups of people for the government, patriots and traitors," he said.
"Whoever agrees with them is a patriot and whoever questions them is dubbed a traitor," he said. He said Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have accorded legitimacy to ruffians and motivated them to take on the so-called 'enemies' of the nation within the country.
These ruffians, he said, are so excited and so willing to engage in violence that they genuinely believe that they are fulfilling a national service by beating up students, intellectuals, Muslims and critics.    -DAWN


