5,852 people struck by cold-related diseases in 24 hours





Data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) control room showed that 845 of the patients received treatment for acute respiratory infection (ARI).

Bangladesh's northern region in particular has been suffering as the mercury dipped. Wednesday's lowest temperature was recorded at 6.8 degrees Celsius at Tetulia in Panchagarh.

Altogether, 296 upazilas have been affected by cold-related diseases.

In the last 24 hours, 1,957 people were treated for diarrhoea, and 3,050 for cold-related diseases including jaundice, inflammation in the eye, skin diseases and fever.

The deaths of 51 people were reported across the country between November 1 and January 8 due to ARI, diarrhoea and other cold-related diseases.

Ten of the ARI-related deaths were recorded in hill district of Khagrachhari.

Four of the victims died of diarrhoea while 30 people in cold-related diseases during this period.









However, Lalmonirhat Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Jayashree Rani Roy told the Daily Observer that warm clothes, especially blankets are being distributed every day among the cold-hit ultra-poor people in the slums, flood prone areas and chars.

Dr Shahjahan, a Lalamonirhat Thana Health Complex physician, said only two doctors, including him, are working in the Children's Ward with ten nurses. Despite the pressure, they are trying their best to tackle the situation, he added.

The ongoing low temperature coupled with cold wind causes diarrhoea, bronchitis, pneumonia and other respiratory illnesses. Children are more vulnerable to these infections because their immune system is weak. If the patients come to hospital in time it is easy to give treatment.

