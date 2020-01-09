Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 January, 2020, 9:30 AM
Home City News

5,852 people struck by cold-related diseases in 24 hours

Published : Thursday, 9 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Staff Correspondent

Various cold-related diseases have affected at least 5,852 people across the country in the last 24 hours, the government said on Wednesday.
Data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) control room showed that 845 of the patients received treatment for acute respiratory infection (ARI).
Bangladesh's northern region in particular has been suffering as the mercury dipped. Wednesday's lowest temperature was recorded at 6.8 degrees Celsius at Tetulia in Panchagarh.
Altogether, 296 upazilas have been affected by cold-related diseases.
In the last 24 hours, 1,957 people were treated for diarrhoea, and 3,050 for cold-related diseases including jaundice, inflammation in the eye, skin diseases and fever.
The deaths of 51 people were reported across the country between November 1 and January 8 due to ARI, diarrhoea and other cold-related diseases.
Ten of the ARI-related deaths were recorded in hill district of Khagrachhari.
Four of the victims died of diarrhoea while 30 people in cold-related diseases during this period.




However, Lalmonirhat Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Jayashree Rani Roy told the Daily Observer that warm clothes, especially blankets are being distributed every day among the cold-hit ultra-poor people in the slums, flood prone areas and chars.
Dr Shahjahan, a Lalamonirhat Thana Health Complex physician,  said only two doctors, including him, are working in the Children's Ward with ten nurses. Despite the pressure, they are trying their best to tackle the situation, he added.
The ongoing low temperature coupled with cold wind causes diarrhoea, bronchitis, pneumonia and other respiratory illnesses. Children are more vulnerable to these infections because their immune system is weak. If the patients come to hospital in time it is easy to give treatment.
"The situation is likely to improve when the weather becomes normal," he said.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
5,852 people struck by cold-related diseases in 24 hours
'Malaysian market for BD workers not opening due to BAIRA letter'
Matiur made AL adviser, Ashiqur retains treasurer post
Fraudster sent to jail
Govt distributes blankets among cold hit people in M'singh
Bangabandhu SCT begins in Rajshahi
DAE takes measures to protect seedlings from cold injuries
Stronger connectivity vital to boost Dhaka-Kathmandu ties: Minister


Latest News
Platoon march to playoffs eliminating Rangers
No US casualties in Iranian strikes: Trump
Analysis: Where does Gulf crisis go after limited Iran strikes?
Mother, daughter die in hours in Gazipur
AL chalks out programmes to observe Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day
ACC files case against former MD of NGB Global Bank
Chattogram-8 by-polls to be absolutely free, says CEC
Bangladesh agree to ‘shorter’ tour of Pakistan
Facebook bans deepfakes in fight against online manipulation
2 including a BCL leader killed in road crash
Most Read News
Modi, Mahathir, Trudeau to join Mujib Year celebration: Momen
Say “NO” to child pornography
Arrested person identified as 'rapist'
Arrested person is 'serial rapist': RAB
Protest over Rape at Dhaka University
One held over DU student rape
Couple suffers burn injuries
80 'American terrorists' killed in Iran strikes: state TV
Mass protest sparks over rape of DU student
Cabinet okays draft Voter List (Amendment) Act
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft