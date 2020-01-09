Video
Thursday, 9 January, 2020
'Malaysian market for BD workers not opening due to BAIRA letter'

Published : Thursday, 9 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Staff Correspondent

Despite repeated efforts from the government, Malaysian workers' market for Bangladeshis is not opening due to a letter sent by Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA), a section of BAIRA leaders on Wednesday said.
At a press conference held at the BAIRA office on Wednesday, they termed activities of BAIRA leaders and sending letters to the Malaysian government bypassing the government 'anti-state'.
BAIRA Vice-President Mansur Ahmed Kalam made the remark while addressing the press conference after failing to enter the office due to resistance of another group led by BAIRA President Benajir Ahmed and Secretary General Shamim Ahmed Chowdhury Noman.
The elected vice president of the apex body of the country's recruiting agents also claimed that its Secretary General Shamim Ahmed Chowdhury Noman sent a letter to Malaysian Home Affairs Ministry and the Human Resources Ministry in October last year bypassing the Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry of Bangladesh.
"Although the Malaysian market for Bangladeshis was about to open by December last year following the new process endorsed by the country's government, it got stuck due to the letter of BAIRA.
A total of 18 members out of its 27 executive committee members have brought 'no confidence motion' twice against Noman Chowdhury for his irresponsible moves.
As a result, they got angry and decided to expel three EC members from the EC and included three others in the committee.
BAIRA President Benajir Ahmed, however, termed their allegations baseless.


