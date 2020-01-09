Video
Matiur made AL adviser, Ashiqur retains treasurer post

Published : Thursday, 9 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

Former religious affairs minister Principal Matiur Rahman has been made a member of the Awami League Advisory Council while AHN Ashiqur Rahman has retained the treasurer post of the central committee.
AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made the decision in line with the power entrusted on her by the recently held council, according to a press release signed by AL Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua on Wednesday.
Ashiqur, treasure of the previous committee of the Central Working Committee, did not feature in the partially announced committees.
On Tuesday, three AL leaders were inducted in the party advisory council. They are ex-president Dhaka North AL AKM Rahmat Ullah, president of Dhaka South AL Abul Hasnat and former Anti-Corruption Commission Commissioner Sahabuddin Chuppu.


