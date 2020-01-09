Matiur made AL adviser, Ashiqur retains treasurer post





AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made the decision in line with the power entrusted on her by the recently held council, according to a press release signed by AL Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua on Wednesday.

Ashiqur, treasure of the previous committee of the Central Working Committee, did not feature in the partially announced committees.

On Tuesday, three AL leaders were inducted in the party advisory council. They are ex-president Dhaka North AL AKM Rahmat Ullah, president of Dhaka South AL Abul Hasnat and former Anti-Corruption Commission Commissioner Sahabuddin Chuppu.



























